Primary school construction progressing along

Submitted photos

Contruction on the new Fairborn Primary School is progressing along. The pictured photos were taken Sept. 16 and display parts of the roof that have recently been installed. Fairborn City School officials have said previously that the building is expected to be “closed in” by December 2019 and construction is estimated to be completed by summer 2020.

