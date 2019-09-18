Fairborn Flyzone welcomes Air Force Marathon spectators

FAIRBORN — Air Force Marathon spectators are invited to the Fairborn Flyzone to observe runners as they conquer miles 14 through 16 along Main Street in downtown Fairborn.

The Fairborn Flyzone is slated to open 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Parking is available throughout downtown Fairborn, but attendees should be advised that some roads will be closed to accommodate the marathon participants.

Wheeled participants will roll through the Fairborn Flyzone first, while runners are estimated to begin appearing by approximately 8:50 a.m.

“You’ll see some amazing and inspiring things,” Volunteer Event Organizer Linda Riffle said, highlighting marathon participants she has observed in the past, such as one who runs barefoot, another who runs in full military gear and another who is blind.

Riffle and her co-event organizer, Debbie Butner, highlighted that the Air Force Marathon route has changed this year due to construction taking place in the City of Fairborn as well as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Riffle and Butner said Air Force Marathon Director Brandon Hough observed that runners wished for a boost of energy toward the end of the race, moving the Flyzone to later miles compared to its previous miles of eight-through-10.

The Fairborn Flyzone will include live entertainment, roaming superhero mascots, coffee and breakfast, a free all-supplies-included poster-making station, bleacher seating, a special veteran’s section and a free shuttle bus to and from the start and finish lines at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

The eight shuttle buses, which are Fairborn City School buses, are slated to depart from the start line by approximately 7:40 a.m., arriving at Rent-a-Center in Fairborn between 7:50-7:55, which is about a half block from the Flyzone. It will shuttle back on a rotating basis approximately every 15 minutes beginning at 9:45 until 11 a.m.

Rhythm Ramblers are expected to provide live entertainment, in addition to the Fairborn High School Marching Band and the University of Dayton Alumni Band. Rob D’agostino, a Fairborn man, will also provide entertainment as a live DJ during the event. Fairborn Firefighter John Howard will announce the runners as they zoom by him at Central and Main streets.

Lefty’s, Foy’s Grill and Chantilly Creamery are each expected to open up and include a special Air Force Marathon breakfast.

By Whitney Vickers

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532

