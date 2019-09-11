Wright-Patterson Air Force Base responding to suspicious package

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base responders are currently on scene investigating a suspicious package containing a white powder in the base mailroom located in building 258 in Area A.

Per standard procedure and through an abundance of caution, the area has been cordoned off and the three individuals who were in direct contact with the package have been transported to the base medical

center.

Specially trained hazardous material personnel are working to safely assess the area and will identify the product and decontaminate if necessary.

The Fairborn Fire Department is assisting with the response.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.