Young heros to the rescue

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a number of youth summer camps throughout the season. It hosted a superhero-and-villain-themed summer camp Aug. 6, inviting young heroes and villians to play, create crafts and more among Community Park.

Some children dressed the part, dawning costumes such as Captain America, a soldier, Wonder Woman and more.

Children zoomed through an obsticle course, followed by creating their very own capes.

