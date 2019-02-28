Hazmat investigation shuts down Huffman Metropark

BATH TOWNSHIP — A chemical odor was reported at Huffman Metropark late Feb. 28 led to a hazmat investigation overnight.

Authorities received a call about a chemical odor at Huffman Metropark just before 11 p.m. Feb. 28.

The Montgomery County Sheriff and Metropark Police initially handled the call. A short time later, several hazmat crews, including some from Greene County, were called to the scene.

Authorities shut down State Route 4 near Bath Road due to the investigation. Crews at the scene did not release information about what caused the odor.

The Greene County Sheriff is expected to release more information about the investigation March 1 in the morning.

Story courtesy of our partners at WDTN.