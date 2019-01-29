Teleformance to close, 334 employees to be laid off

FAIRBORN — Teleperformance, 57 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn is set to close Sunday, March 31. The closure will result in the lay off of 334 employees.

According to a letter posted to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services website, Teleperformance USA is in the process of changing the structure of its customer service organization concerning how the company will take care of customer inquiries and the location of where the calls are being answered.

“Unfortunately the changes that are being made have resulted in the closure of our Fairborn, Ohio facility,” the letter said. “We anticipate this facility closure will be permanent and will result in 334 Teleperformance USA employees being released from employment.”

Employees neither belong to a union, nor do they have bumping rights in which senior employees could take a position less-senior employees would also be qualified for.

Of the 334 impacted individuals, 237 work as representatives, 28 are mentors, 29 are supervisors, 12 are managers. Various other impacted positions include contact center managers, a desktop engineer, administrative assistant, recruiting representatives and leads and more.

Established in 2002, Teleperformance is a business listed in the categories Call Centers, Telemarketing Equipment, Telemarketing Services and Telemarketing Equipment & Services.

According to their website, “Teleperformance is a strategic partner to the world’s leading companies, bringing solutions and enhancing customer experience during each interaction. We are the largest interaction expert team in the market: multicultural, highly skilled, and deeply knowledgeable, with a wide range of integrated omnichannel solutions, technology, and the highest security standards.”

The Fairborn Daily Herald is working to find out more.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

