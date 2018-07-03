FCS names interim superintendent, treasurer

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education accepted Superintendent Mark North’s resignation for the purposes of retirement, effective July 31, at the regular board meeting on June 28. After interviewing two internal candidates, the board voted to name Eugene Lolli as the interim superintendent.

”We feel that Mr. Lolli will allow for a smooth transition as we search for a new superintendent and will continue to move the district forward in a positive direction,” the district wrote in a press release. “The district has made many strides in the past few years, and we are confident in Mr. Lolli’s ability to build on the framework that has been established while in the interim position. We are grateful to Mr. Lolli for his willingness to step forward to lead the district during this time of transition.”

The board also approved Assistant Treasurer Rick Taylor to serve as the interim treasurer while the board completes the search for a new treasurer.

“Mr. Taylor will allow for a smooth transition for the new treasurer, who will have an anticipated start date of Sept. 1,” the district wrote. “The board is grateful to Mr. Taylor for his willingness to step forward into this leadership role during this time of transition.”