Township finalizes construction plans

BATH TOWNSHIP – Summer has officially arrived and so has road construction season in Bath Township.

Township Trustee Steve Ross presented a revised road project list during the June 20 township meeting, and noted that the project list is subject to change. Township trustees previously approved a road budget totaling $519,400 to fund approximately 14 road construction projects this year.

Four township roads will undergo milling and repaving in August. Construction crews will mill out two inches of asphalt pavement on Byron Road, Ravenwood Drive and Bath Road, from State Route 4 to 30 feet beyond Kitridge Road and then apply a two-inch asphalt overlay. Once the projects are completed, new center and edge lines will be painted on the three roads. Clearcreek Trail will undergo a half-inch to1-inch milling, followed by a one-inch to two-inch asphalt overlay.

The Byron Road milling, paving and painting projects, which will cover just more than two miles, will cost approximately $291,000. The 0.638-mile Ravenwood Drive milling, paving and painting projects will total $72,700, and the same three projects that will entail a 0.513-mile section of Bath Road will come with an estimated price tag of $45,800. The milling and repaving of Clearcreek Trail, which is comprise of 0.777 mile of road, will cost the township approximately $90,600.

In addition, a 12-by-30 foot section of Valleyview Drive will be repair with a 2-inch asphalt overlay for an undetermined amount. The center and edge lines on Old Yellow Springs will also be repainted in September or October for an estimated price of $650. The township applied a crack seal treatment on the road last year.

Ross said the township road crew had completed crack sealing the 0.56-mile stretch of Baker Road at a cost of $1,200. The hot, rubberized sealant is applied to working cracks in the pavement to prevent water intrusion and in time, large cracks and potholes. He noted that the township would applied crack seal to Adams Road, Black Lane, and Haddix Road in September or October when the temperatures are cooler.

The projected cost for the 0.717-mile Black Lane crack seal project is $1,500. Crack sealing the 0.696-mile length of Haddix Road will add up to $3,400. The centerline on Adams Road will also be changed to a double yellow line, indicating a no-passing zone the entire length of the 0.912-mile road. The crack seal and paint projects on Adams Road will total an estimated $2,600.

Skin patching will be used to extend the life of Armstrong Road, Lower Valley Pike, Mud Run Road, and Union Road, according to Ross. Although a date has not been set for these projects, Ross stated that they would probably be completed by fall.

The Armstrong Road project, which will cover 1.524 miles, will cost approximately $4,150. The estimated price for the Lower Valley project will total $2,400 for 0.889 mile of road. The skin patch project on the 0.506-mile Mud Run Road will add up to approximately $1,400, and the 0.749-mile stretch of Union Road will be completed for $2,000.

Several changes were made regarding the original 2018 road project list that former Township Road Supervisor Vern Heizer submitted to the township board of trustees in February and they unanimously approved. The township will not be applying a micro seal overlay to 15 township roads that were paved with a chip seal surface treatment in 2017 because microsurfacing has become a suspect application, according to Ross.

In May, Bath Township Road Supervisor Michael Rhoades told township trustees that he was not satisfied with the condition of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road which a paving contractor had applied a micro surface overlay to less than two years ago.

Ross also noted that no township roads would be treated with a chip seal surface treatment this year, as originally planned.

“Road construction projects for Linebaugh Road, Appaloosa Trail and Wilkerson Road will be put on hold for this year too,” Ross said.

The township is saving taxpayer dollars by participating in the Greene County Engineer’s collective bid program this year and will be using the paving contractor, John R. Jurgensen Company, to complete some of the road projects.

In 2016, township voters approved a 2.2-mill road levy over a five-year period that provides $198,000 for road improvements for 2018, according to Bath Township Fiscal Officer Elaine Brown.

