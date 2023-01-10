Kevicia Brown named new Central State AD

WILBERFORCE — Central State University President Dr. Jack Thomas has announced that Kevicia Brown has been selected to serve as the University’s new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“After a nationwide search, Central State University is delighted to welcome Kevicia Brown to Central State University,” says Thomas. “Ms. Brown has an impressive record of service in intercollegiate athletics and is a tremendous addition to the CSU community. We look forward to our student-athletes continuing to flourish academically and athletically under her leadership.”

Brown has served as Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) for The Citadel since October of 2021. While at The Citadel, Brown was responsible for overseeing sports performance and compliance as well as serving as sport administrator for assigned sports. Brown also held the NCAA Athletic Diversity and Inclusion Designee (ADID) appointment and coordinated with the Chief Title IX Coordinator on NCAA requirements for Title IX.

As a member of The Citadel’s Senior Executive team, Brown played a crucial role in the launching of the Bulldog Nutrition Program, including healthy recovery snacks, nutritional guidance, a smoothie machine, and a multi-year partnership with Thorne HealthTech as The Citadel’s official performance nutrition source. She also assisted in streamlining data integrations of programs for NCAA reporting, collaborated with Institutional Research on student experience surveys, and maintained academic excellence with all athletic team GPAs above 3.0 and as well as an overall a higher departmental GPA than the general student body.

“I am very appreciative for this opportunity to serve and guide the Central State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. I thank President Thomas and the CSU community for entrusting me to lead our athletic programs. CSU has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and I look forward to the capitalizing on our past success and help us reach new heights,” says Brown. “Our focus continues to be graduating and providing a quality collegiate experience for our student-athletes while building and maintaining competitive programs, both regionally and nationally.”

Brown becomes the third female to be named Director of Athletics at CSU. Brown succeeds Tara Owens, who was the University’s AD from 2018 to 2022. Theresa Check served in the position from 1998 to 2008.

Brown will officially begin her duties at CSU on February 6.

