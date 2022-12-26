Trey Calvin named Horizon League Player of the Week

DAYTON — Wright State men’s basketball senior Trey Calvin has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week, the League office announced on Monday. Calvin earns the nod for the second time this season after his 27 points last Thursday against Miami (OH).

Calvin tallied 27 points as Wright State wrapped up non-conference play with an 88-80 victory at Miami (OH), shooting 77 percent from the floor while his completing stat line with seven assists, two steals and a block. Calvin tallied 14 points in the opening 20 minutes on the way to his fourth game this season with 20 or more points, as he reached double digits for the ninth time overall. His 77 percent shooting was just shy of his season-best 78 percent mark from November against Weber State (14 points, 7-9 shooting) while the seven assists marked the seventh time in 12 contests to date this year that he has passed out five or more helpers.

Re-entering Horizon League play, Calvin is averaging a Wright State-leading 17.1 points per game, fifth best in the HL, while his shooting percentage is also within the top five in the League. Calvin has passed out 57 assists through 12 games, also top five in the Horizon, while he begins League play with just shy of 1,100 career points after reaching the 1,000-point plateau on December 1 against Robert Morris to become the 37th player in Wright State history to reach the mark.

Wright State and Calvin restart Horizon League play with visits to Northern Kentucky (Thursday) and IUPUI (Jan. 2) before returning home for an ESPN2 contest against Detroit Mercy on January 6. The game against Detroit Mercy begins a busy stretch for the Raiders at the Nutter Center, as Wright State will have a stretch of six out of eight games at home from January 6-January 28.

Calvin also won the award after the first week of the season.

Miller wins Freshman of the Week

Wright State women’s basketball player Makiya Miller picked up Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors.

Miller averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals over two games at the Hawk Classic last week. The newcomer shot 40 percent from the field, which included a 50 percent-mark on 3-point attempts.

Miller was at her best against tournament host Saint Joseph’s, as she totaled eight points, a pair of 3-pointers, three rebounds, and two assists. The Reynoldsburg, Ohio native added seven points, two rebounds, and two steals versus Eastern Michigan.

She is the first Wright State player to win a weekly award from the Horizon League this season.

Wright State’s Trey Calvin (1) drives on the Northern Kentucky defense during the 2022 Horizon League championship game. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/12/web1_CMYKDSC_0083_edited.jpg Wright State’s Trey Calvin (1) drives on the Northern Kentucky defense during the 2022 Horizon League championship game. File Photo