Xenia basketball start times adjusted

XENIA — Xenia athletic director Nathan Kopp has announced adjusted starting times for four boys basketball games in December.

The affected games are three home contests against Stebbins on Dec. 20, Butler on Dec. 23 and Greenon on Dec. 27, as well as a road game at Miamisburg on Dec. 29.

The Stebbins game plans to have the varsity contest tip at 7:15 p.m., with freshman beginning at 4:30 p.m. and reserve at 5:45 p.m.

Starting times for the game against Butler are moved up nearly two hours, as the varsity game is planned to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Freshman will be at 3 p.m. and reserve at 4:15 p.m.

The Greenon game, in addition to taking place at Benner Fieldhouse, will have five total games played combining boys and girls teams. Boys freshman begins at 1 p.m., boys reserve at 2:30 p.m., girls reserve at 4 p.m., girls varsity at 5:30 p.m., and boys varsity wraps up the day at 7:15 p.m.

The start time for the road game at Miamisburg will be pushed back to 7:45 p.m. Freshman tip at 5 p.m. and reserve at 6:15 p.m.

Kopp noted in the announcement the changes are to allow accommodations for exams, the holiday season and being able to play at Benner.

