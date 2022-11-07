Carroll gets second at XC state meet

COLUMBUS — Jack Agnew nearly repeated as state champion at the OHSAA state cross country championships.

The defending Division II individual champion competed along with his Carroll teammates on Saturday at Fortress Obetz and came in second place by just over three seconds with a time of 15:29.7. He ran in the top-five throughout the race. Agnew was the 2021 champion as a junior.

Carroll’s boys squad also came in second with 149 scored points behind repeat champion Marlington.

Logan Arnold ran a steady race to podium in 20th with a time of 16:25.8. Also running were Jared Sargent in 64th, Andrew Janson 75th, Seth Tivakaran 89th, Neil Tivakaran 118th and Hayden Everding 127th.

The Carroll girls team ran to 13th with 294 points. Ruby Gross pushed up he field during the race to podium in 15th-place with a run of 19:17.3. Anna Thurman came in 41st. Grace Braun, Maggie Poor, Claire Holcomb, Hope Danis and Abby Noss all finished outside of the top-100.

In D-I, the Beavercreek girls team came in eighth place after scoring 243 points.

Abby Roberts overcame the pack to get onto the podium in 17th with a time of 18:42.2 after running in the mid-30’s through the first two miles. Macie Roberts and Jamie Confer also made late moves to finish 28th and 43rd, respectively.

Mia Beemsterboer, Kayla Messer, Rauni Turner and Elise Hempstead all made up the remainder of finishers.

Beavercreek had two individuals and Bellbrook one in the D-I boys race.

Nathan Massie was the Beavers’ top finisher in 42nd and Tyler Fecher came in 74th. Mikuya Ford came in 110th for the Golden Eagles.

Cedarville’s Caleb Sultan had one of the best pushes in any race during the meet to finish the D-III boys race in eighth with a time of 16:15.1. Sultan was outside the top-50 after the initial start and 46th one mile in, but moved up to 13th in the next mile and continued up into the top-10 by the finish line.

He and his Indians’ teammates finished in 17th place overall with 345 points. Isaac Wallis had a 54th place finish after being in the middle of the pack early. Ben Ormsbee, Josh Sultan, Stewart Kroh, Jack Baise and Joshua Wallace all ran for Cedarville.

Legacy Christian’s Ben Rodriguez also competed in the race and crossed the line in 92nd.

Sophomore Macie Roberts (3564) and junior Abby Roberts (3563), seen at the district championship race on Oct. 22 at Cedarville Univesity, led the Beavercreek girls to an eighth place finish at the Division I state cross country championships on Saturday in Columbus. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The Carroll boys team of senior Hayden Everding (3108), junior Neil Tivakaran (3111), junior Jared Sargent (3110), senior Seth Tivakaran (3112), sophomore Andrew Janson (3109), senior Jack Agnew (3106) and junior Logan Arnold (3107) finished in second in the D-III race at the state championships. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville senior Caleb Sultan (3116) ran to a top-10 finish as an individual in the D-III race while the Indians finished in 17th as a team. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Beavercreek, Cedarville individuals place high

By Steven Wright [email protected]

