Buccaneers season ends in heartbreak

XENIA — A difficult ending for one of the most storied teams in Xenia football history.

Little Miami kicked a 32-yard field goal in double overtime to send their sideline into a frenzy and upset an undefeated Buccaneers squad 27-24 at Doug Adams Stadium in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.

Overtime started with the Panthers making a kick from 29 yards to set up Xenia’s turn. The Bucs were stopped in three plays without getting a first down, but Nate Fellie made a field goal from 35 yards to extend the game.

Xenia’s offense suffered a holding penalty on its first play of the second period and backed themselves up to the 30. Tremell Wright got his fingertips on a third pass throw to the endzone, and Gavin McManus was sacked on a fourth down play.

Little Miami, which was the No. 15-seed, ran its quarterback Grant Maupin three times up the middle for five total yards to set up the winning kick.

“I love my team,” Xenia head coach Maurice Harden said. “I love us as far as our ability to just keep fighting. We fought in double overtime to win that game, and it says a lot about how much fight we have.”

McManus threw for 261 yards on 23 of 35 passing and a touchdown in the game to lead the Xenia offense. Wright had 11 catches for 123 yards, while Juan Underwood caught seven balls for 75 yards.

Little Miami (4-7) started as hot as you can get, completing a wide open 67-yard touchdown pass down the Xenia sideline to take a 7-0 lead on the opening play from scrimmage.

Xenia (10-1) quickly responded using a 30-yard completion by Underwood, followed by Trei’Shaun Sanders running 19 yards up the middle to tie the score 71 seconds into the game.

Both side traded fourth down stops before the Panthers got back on the scoreboard. Maupin avoided the pass rush by the Bucs and escaped up the middle of the field for a 25-yard touchdown run and a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Sanders ran for seven carries for 26 yards before he was injured midway through the second quarter and did not return to the game. Xenia’s run game struggled as Little Miami loaded the line of scrimmage and held the Bucs to a season-low 53 total yards on the ground.

“It put a damper on our run game and forced us to win the one-on-one matchups on the perimeter,” Harden said. “In the second half, we did a much better job of that.”

Xenia got back in the redzone twice before halftime, but fumbled at LM’s 17 and was sacked on a fourth and two play at LM’s 3.

The Bucs came out of halftime strong with a kickoff return across midfield and would tie the game on its opening possession of the third quarter on a touchdown run by Elijah Johnson.

Another fumble later in the third would give the Panthers field position at Xenia’s 33. A fourth and one touchdown run by Maupin put them back ahead by seven.

Still trailing 21-14 midway through the fourth, the Panthers missed a 32-yard field goal wide left. Xenia on the next play used a long catch and run by Wright to get into the Little Miami redzone.

Facing fourth and 1 in the game’s final minutes, McManus hit Jackson Tate short of the goalline before he powered through defenders for a four-yard score to tie the game with 4:23 left.

Both teams traded punts on their next possessions, but Little Miami had a final chance in regulation. Sacks by Jamell Smith and Jaxen Lewis helped back up the Panthers and forced a 46-yard field goal kick with 11 seconds left in regulation. It barely made the endzone to send the game to overtime.

Lewis compiled 13 total tackles and two sacks to lead the Bucs defense. Smith also made 11 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks and Ronnie Butler had 10 tackles and one sack.

Xenia’s season ends after winning the MVL title, getting the No. 2-seed on its fourth straight trip to the playoffs, and completing its first 10-0 regular season since 1902.

“This group was special,” Harden said. “The fact they were able to accomplish what they have is a very great feat and we’re thankful for that and appreciative of their efforts. All they did was lay that foundation that we need for us to have success. We got a lot to be proud of, and we’re frustrated right now, but we have a lot to be proud of for sure.”

Xenia’s Jace Jones (43) tracks down the return man for Little Miami on a kickoff early in the game. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0047.jpg Xenia’s Jace Jones (43) tracks down the return man for Little Miami on a kickoff early in the game. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia’s Jaxen Lewis (33), Louis Freeman (42) and Austin Penewit (11) gang up to make a tackle. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0053-5.jpg Xenia’s Jaxen Lewis (33), Louis Freeman (42) and Austin Penewit (11) gang up to make a tackle. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The Xenia defense celebrates a fourth down stop late in the first quarter. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0055-2.jpg The Xenia defense celebrates a fourth down stop late in the first quarter. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Trei’Shaun Sanders looks to manuveur himself out of the way of the incoming Little Miami defender. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0059-1.jpg Trei’Shaun Sanders looks to manuveur himself out of the way of the incoming Little Miami defender. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Aiden Solis (15) surveys the Little Miami offense as the ball is snapped. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0067.jpg Aiden Solis (15) surveys the Little Miami offense as the ball is snapped. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Jaxen Lewis (33) shoots in like a missile to make a big hit on the ballcarrier. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0070.jpg Jaxen Lewis (33) shoots in like a missile to make a big hit on the ballcarrier. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Tremell Wright makes this catch and turned up field for a seven-yard gain. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0073-1.jpg Tremell Wright makes this catch and turned up field for a seven-yard gain. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Trimonde Henry (20) and Zach Salyers (8) drives the Little Miami runner out of bounds. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0084.jpg Trimonde Henry (20) and Zach Salyers (8) drives the Little Miami runner out of bounds. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Tremell Wright (left), Gavin McManus (middle) and Jamell Smith (right) all begin to console one another following Xenia’s loss in the Division II playoffs to Little Miami. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0124-2.jpg Tremell Wright (left), Gavin McManus (middle) and Jamell Smith (right) all begin to console one another following Xenia’s loss in the Division II playoffs to Little Miami. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia players take in the moment on the field together following a 27-24 loss against Little Miami. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0122.jpg Xenia players take in the moment on the field together following a 27-24 loss against Little Miami. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Jace Jones (43) looks to fall forward for extra yardage in the pile. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0077.jpg Jace Jones (43) looks to fall forward for extra yardage in the pile. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Little Miami upsets Xenia in playoffs

By Steven Wright [email protected]

GREENE COUNTY PLAYOFF SCORES D-III — No. 5 Bellbrook 42, No. 12 Celina 21 D-V — No. 10 Preble Shawnee 33, No. 7 Greeneview 28 D-VII — No. 5 New Bremen 49, No. 12 Cedarville 7

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.