Volleyball “Spooktacular,” Hoops-n-Halloween events to be held

XENIA —Two girl’s sporting events will take place at Xenia High School’s gym Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

The volleyball “Spooktacular” will offer girls in grades K-8 grade a chance to experience “skills, drills, and thrills” from 1:30-4 p.m., Saturday. The $10 at-the-door fee will also include a T-shirt.

Sunday’s “Hoops-n-Halloween” event, hosted by the Xenia High School girl’s basketball team, will also offer “skills, drills, and thrills” and a T-shirt. It will also be held from 1L30-4 p.m. in the high school gym. There will also be music and candy offered at both events.

“Girls are encouraged to wear or bring gym shoes/trunks,” said assistant coach Clayton Brady.

For more information, contact head coach Jessica Threats at [email protected] or Brady at 937-344-1169.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.