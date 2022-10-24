Beavercreek, Carroll win district XC titles

CEDARVILLE — The Beavercreek girls cross country team were the champions of the Division I district cross country meet held at Cedarville University on Saturday.

The Lady Beavers scored 61 points to outpace second-place Lebanon and also had three runners finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.

Abby Roberts ran to third with a time of 18:44.2, while Macie Roberts finished right behind her in 1857.5. Jamie Confer got 10th with a time of 19:26.7.

Mia Beemsterboer and Rauni Turner also placed in the top-25.

Bellbrook finished 10th in the race and Fairborn was 17th. Emily Crane placed highest for the Golden Eagles with a time of 20:52.9 to place 36th, and Lily Clingner was the Skyhawks top finisher in 89th after crossing the line in 24:19.1.

Xenia’s Sarah Scarborough was the top finisher for the Bucs in 63th with a time of 22:11.7.

The boys race saw Beavercreek place fifth to advance to regionals. The Beavers scored 138 points, with Nathan Massie the highest finisher in third. He ran a race of 16:01.1. Tyler Fecher placed in 15th.

Bellbrook’s Mikuya Ford placed 17th and was one of the six individuals with a high enough finish to advance to regionals. Ford ran the course in 16:24.7. The Golden Eagles placed 10th as a team.

Fairborn was 17th and Xenia was 20th. D.J. Ostrowske of Fairborn was 77th with a time of 18:10.8 and Reed Scarborough ran in 19:56.0 for 114th.

Division II

Carroll’s boys team were the class of the field and easily its race. The Patriots scored 38 points with six top-25 placers and four in the top-10.

Jack Agnew, the defending state champion, won the race in a time of 15:58.8 Logan Arnold was third in 16:22.9, Seth Tivakaran seventh in 16:47.2, and Andrew Janson nine in 16:55.5.

Greeneview placed in 20th, with Noah Sylvester finishing highest in 64th place after posting a time of 18:45.5.

The Carroll girls team also advanced with a fourth-place finish. Carroll scored 135 points and had two top-five finishers.

Ruby Gross was third with a time of 19:27.6, and Anna Thurman came in fourth at 19:30.8. Maggie Poor also finished in 19th with a time of 20:48.1

Division III

The girls race had two local individuals place in the top-nine not on a qualifying team to move on to regionals.

Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton came in ninth place with a time of 20:27.2. She was joined by Cheyan Sundell-Turner of Yellow Springs, who ran the race in 20:55.9 to place in 16th.

Cedarville’s girls team missed out by one spot of moving on with an eighth place finish. Greeneview’s Nyesha Vinson was the only Rams entrant and she finished in 29:37.5 for 128th.

Cedarville and Legacy Christian both had their boys teams move on. The Indians were third with 135 points and the Knights came in seventh at 203.

Caleb Sultan of Cedarville placed in second overall with a time of 16:37.7, and Ben Rodriguez of LCA was right behind in third at 16:44.4. Isaac Wallis also got into the top-10 at 17:06.9 for ninth.

Yellow Springs ran to 24th place as a team, with Isaac Lewis the top performer at 20:58.2 for 130th.

All divisions will have their regional meets run at Troy HS on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. D-III begins at 11 a.m., followed by D-II at 1 p.m. and D-I at 3 p.m.

Cheyan Sundell-Turner (3998) of Yellow Springs finished in 16th place with a time of 20:55.9 to advance. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0278.jpg Cheyan Sundell-Turner (3998) of Yellow Springs finished in 16th place with a time of 20:55.9 to advance. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News jack Agnew (3106) of Carroll was the Division II boys race winner with a time of 15:58.8. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0171.jpg jack Agnew (3106) of Carroll was the Division II boys race winner with a time of 15:58.8. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville’s Isaac Wallis (3119) ran his race in a time of 17:06.9 to come in ninth. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0248.jpg Cedarville’s Isaac Wallis (3119) ran his race in a time of 17:06.9 to come in ninth. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News With a time of 20:27.2 to place ninth, Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton moves on to the regional meet. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0300.jpg With a time of 20:27.2 to place ninth, Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton moves on to the regional meet. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Jamie Confer finished in 10th place in the Division I district cross country race after running a time of 19:26.7. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0109.jpg Beavercreek’s Jamie Confer finished in 10th place in the Division I district cross country race after running a time of 19:26.7. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Macie Roberts of Beavercreek ran her race in a time of 18:57.5 to come in fourth place. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0108.jpg Macie Roberts of Beavercreek ran her race in a time of 18:57.5 to come in fourth place. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook’s Mikuya Ford (3038) advanced to the regional meet with a tim of 16:24.7 to finish in 17th place. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0004.jpg Bellbrook’s Mikuya Ford (3038) advanced to the regional meet with a tim of 16:24.7 to finish in 17th place. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Tom Ward (3035), Iain Tuinstra (3034), and Brody Graley (3030) ran to 47th, 49th and 45th place finishes, respectively. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0029-1.jpg Beavercreek’s Tom Ward (3035), Iain Tuinstra (3034), and Brody Graley (3030) ran to 47th, 49th and 45th place finishes, respectively. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Carroll’s Anna Thurman (3641) and Ruby Gross (3637) ran in tandem for the majority of their race. They placed third and fourth, respectively. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0217.jpg Carroll’s Anna Thurman (3641) and Ruby Gross (3637) ran in tandem for the majority of their race. They placed third and fourth, respectively. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Tommy Michael of Legacy Christian placed in 21st with a time of 17:38.5. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0250.jpg Tommy Michael of Legacy Christian placed in 21st with a time of 17:38.5. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Six Greene County schools have runners advance to regionals

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

