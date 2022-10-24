Beavercreek, Carroll win district XC titles

CEDARVILLE — The Beavercreek girls cross country team were the champions of the Division I district cross country meet held at Cedarville University on Saturday.
The Lady Beavers scored 61 points to outpace second-place Lebanon and also had three runners finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Abby Roberts ran to third with a time of 18:44.2, while Macie Roberts finished right behind her in 1857.5. Jamie Confer got 10th with a time of 19:26.7.
Mia Beemsterboer and Rauni Turner also placed in the top-25.
Bellbrook finished 10th in the race and Fairborn was 17th. Emily Crane placed highest for the Golden Eagles with a time of 20:52.9 to place 36th, and Lily Clingner was the Skyhawks top finisher in 89th after crossing the line in 24:19.1.
Xenia’s Sarah Scarborough was the top finisher for the Bucs in 63th with a time of 22:11.7.
The boys race saw Beavercreek place fifth to advance to regionals. The Beavers scored 138 points, with Nathan Massie the highest finisher in third. He ran a race of 16:01.1. Tyler Fecher placed in 15th.
Bellbrook’s Mikuya Ford placed 17th and was one of the six individuals with a high enough finish to advance to regionals. Ford ran the course in 16:24.7. The Golden Eagles placed 10th as a team.
Fairborn was 17th and Xenia was 20th. D.J. Ostrowske of Fairborn was 77th with a time of 18:10.8 and Reed Scarborough ran in 19:56.0 for 114th.
Division II
Carroll’s boys team were the class of the field and easily its race. The Patriots scored 38 points with six top-25 placers and four in the top-10.
Jack Agnew, the defending state champion, won the race in a time of 15:58.8 Logan Arnold was third in 16:22.9, Seth Tivakaran seventh in 16:47.2, and Andrew Janson nine in 16:55.5.
Greeneview placed in 20th, with Noah Sylvester finishing highest in 64th place after posting a time of 18:45.5.
The Carroll girls team also advanced with a fourth-place finish. Carroll scored 135 points and had two top-five finishers.
Ruby Gross was third with a time of 19:27.6, and Anna Thurman came in fourth at 19:30.8. Maggie Poor also finished in 19th with a time of 20:48.1
Division III
The girls race had two local individuals place in the top-nine not on a qualifying team to move on to regionals.
Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton came in ninth place with a time of 20:27.2. She was joined by Cheyan Sundell-Turner of Yellow Springs, who ran the race in 20:55.9 to place in 16th.
Cedarville’s girls team missed out by one spot of moving on with an eighth place finish. Greeneview’s Nyesha Vinson was the only Rams entrant and she finished in 29:37.5 for 128th.
Cedarville and Legacy Christian both had their boys teams move on. The Indians were third with 135 points and the Knights came in seventh at 203.
Caleb Sultan of Cedarville placed in second overall with a time of 16:37.7, and Ben Rodriguez of LCA was right behind in third at 16:44.4. Isaac Wallis also got into the top-10 at 17:06.9 for ninth.
Yellow Springs ran to 24th place as a team, with Isaac Lewis the top performer at 20:58.2 for 130th.
All divisions will have their regional meets run at Troy HS on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. D-III begins at 11 a.m., followed by D-II at 1 p.m. and D-I at 3 p.m.
