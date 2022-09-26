Week 6 recaps: Cedarville starts 1-0 in OHC play

CEDARVILLE — Jackson Pyles threw for a season best 231 yards with a touchdown as Cedarville won on the road for the first time this season in its OHC South Division opener.

The Indians defeated Greenon 17-7, its first as OHC opponents, and also the school’s first win against Greenon in at least 10 attempts dating back to 2000.

Josh Flora had a big receiving day with 136 yards on seven receptions and pulled in Pyles’ lone touchdown throw. Pyles also ran in a score for the Indians. Both touchdowns came in the first half.

Jackson Howdyshell added a field goal from 20 yards out in the third quarter to push the Indians’ lead to two scores, which shut out the opposing offense in a half for the second time this year.

Jackson Miller led the defensive effort with nine tackles, and also recovered a fumble forced by Liam Harris.

Currently having a 3-3 overall record, it is the first time since 2014 Cedarville is at least .500 after the regular season midway point. It’s also the first time since 2013 Cedarville is 1-0 in the OHC standings.

Greeneview 39, Southeastern 8

Eleven different Rams got a carry as Greeneview ran away

Rylan Hurst led the way with 103 yards on 12 carries. Alex Horney got his first start at quarterback and in addition to his 51 yards on 3 of 6 passing, he ran for 71 yards on 11 attempts.

All five Greeneview touchdowns were scored on the ground within six yards of the endzone. Sean Leonard added a 37-yard field goal, his fifth make of the season.

The Rams defense has allowed the fewest points of all OHC South teams.

Bellbrook 43, Waynesville 29

The Golden Eagles trailed heading into the fourth quarter, but three rushing touchdowns in the final 12 minutes helped Bellbrook remain unbeaten in SWBL play.

Waynesville led 22-21 after the third, the first time in 13 quarters Bellbrook had not led when it trailed 7-0 in the first quarter to Tecumseh in week three. Makai Smith scored for the first time this season to give Bellbrook the lead, and Elijah Brooks followed with a 12-yard run to extend his team’s advantage.

Blaise Sizer threw his fourth touchdown of the game to pull the Spartans as close as seven, bu Brooks’ third TD run of the game helped seal the win. Brooks ran for 156 yards on 27 carries.

Vincent Hummel picked up a sack and fumble of Sizer in the endzone during the first quarter to score the Golden Eagles’ first defensive touchdown of the season.

Wayne 44, Beavercreek 7

Quentin Youngblood scored his third rushing touchdown of the season to score the only points for the Beavers.

CJ Crawford remains close to the GWOC lead in tackles after amassing 11 in the game.

Beavercreek’s offense has been held under 200 total yards in each of its three league games.

Piqua 63, Fairborn 0

Three turnovers did not help the Skyhawks cause, which included two pick-six touchdowns by Piqua.

Dominique Johnson ran for a season-high 81 yards on 16 carries, and JT Smith added 60 yards on 15 carries.

Either of the nine touchdowns scored by Piqua were over 20 yards in length. The Indians have allowed six total points in its five wins this season.

Badin 42, Carroll 0

Zach Van Meter’s receiving yardage outgained the Patriots team total. Van Meter had 73 yards on his six receptions, while Carroll finished the game with 65 yards as a team.

Tayshawn Brown, Tra’Vaughn Benjamin and John Bohrer all made at least six tackles for Carroll.

It was the third straight shutout for Badin, who scored all of its points in the first half. Badin is ranked No. 1 in the state in D-III.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/09/web1_CEDARVILLE-Indians-logo_PS-1.jpg

Greeneview, Bellbrook also sit in first place

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

