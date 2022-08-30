Bellbrook golf sets two school records

The Golden Eagles boys golf team had two school records set against Waynesville on Monday.

The team won the match 146-182 at its home course of Sugar Valley Golf Club’s back nine for a +2 perfomance and get a new team scoring record.

Bellbrook was led by Andrew Magill, who shot a 3-under 33 to achieve a new school individual low record in a match.

CJ Scohy also shot 36, with Andrew Miller getting a new personal best of 38. Aidan Casell had a 39.

Sports Digest

Results

High School

Monday

Boys golf

Scores: Legacy Christian 205, Fairborn 257

Girls golf

Scores: Troy 185, Xenia 225; Beavercreek 188, Miamisburg 215

Boys soccer

Scores: Yellow Springs 7, Waynesville 0

Girls soccer

Middletown 2, Fairborn 1

Emma Jamison netted the lone Skyhawks goal on the road.

Kyla Garber made four saves in net.

Scores: Carroll 1, Clinton Massie 1

Girls tennis

Scores: Miamisburg 5, Fairborn 0; Oakwood 3, Beavercreek 2

Volleyball

Scores: Greeneview 3, Clinton Massie 1; Troy 3, Xenia 0; Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 0; Waynesville 3, Legacy Christian 0; Carroll 3, National Trail 0

Schedule

High School

Wednesday

Cross country

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Yellow Springs at Skyhawk Invite, 6 p.m.

Boys golf

Fairborn at Wayne, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

Waynesville at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Graham at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Beavercreek at Springboro, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls tennis

Bellbook at Miamisburg, 4 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 4 p.m.

Beavercreek at Bishop Fenwick, 4:30 p.m.

Carroll at Trotwood, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Southeastern at Greeneview, 7 p.m.

Briefs

Play it Forward back at WGC

The ninth annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Xenia High School Class of 1973, is scheduled for September 17 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until September 3.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need, as it awarded its 10th $4,000 scholarship in May.

Visiting the Facebook page titled Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser allows for downloading of sponsorship and registration forms. For more information, contact one of the following individuals by email: Jerry Boggs — [email protected]; Steve Greene — [email protected]; Diane Wuebben Ponder — [email protected]; Sheryl Haines Yeazel — [email protected]

Fall sports results needed

Fall sports season is here. Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_BellbrookLogoJPEG-1.jpg

Send Greene County sports information to [email protected] Game reports should include the final score and first and last name of players who deserve mention, along with their stats from the game. Reserve, freshmen, and middle school information is welcomed as well.

Send Greene County sports information to [email protected] Game reports should include the final score and first and last name of players who deserve mention, along with their stats from the game. Reserve, freshmen, and middle school information is welcomed as well.