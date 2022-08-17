Sky is the limit for Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Expectations are raised for Greeneview in 2022.

A group of 14 seniors will begin their ascent with their teammates toward the culmination of what has the potential to be some highly regarded achievements. The Rams are coming off an OHC South title season which ended when the team gave one of the top squads in the region a scare on the road in the postseason.

To set the stage for at least a repeat performance this year and possibly more, players met with coaches in the offseason and had their own goal meetings. It didn’t have to be only about football, as school or other personal objectives were just as important to discuss, according to head coach Ryan Haines.

On the field though, he said the goal for the team is easy to figure out. There’s no season accomplishment which can be attained in a single game early on, so the focus to begin should be on each individual week and not something long term.

“Our expectation is we are preparing to go be 1-0,” Haines said. “We’re not going to go undefeated or be OHC South champions on Friday night. We stack up one play after another and it just has our philosophy just all fitting together.”

Greeneview returns the vast majority of its 2021 offensive production and has most of its defense back from a group when healthy allowed 31 total points during a six-game winning streak at the end of the season into the playoffs.

Outside noise isn’t a concern, Haines said, as it’s nothing which can be controlled. The group has an already established trust and connection with one another and he said it will be the players responsibility to block out the “white noise” and make sure an understanding is known that only what is to come is what will matter for this group in the end.

Haines said he had fun reminding players how many days were left in a countdown to the season during the summer, but at the start of week he made sure to let them know it was prematurely reduced to zero because the journey begins not at kickoff, but when game week prep gets underway.

“I want them to be stronger than their excuses,” Haines said. “I want them to learn the ownership that comes with preparing.”

Greeneview Rams

Coach: Ryan Haines 17 18 19 20 21 (6th year, 36-15)

2021 Record: 7-5; Points Per Game: 22.9 (Off.) 13.8 (Def.)

What to expect: 91 percent of its offensive production returns, as well as 8 of its 11 starters on defense that produced three shutouts in league play and the playoffs.

Key Players: Cole DeHaven, Sr., QB (2021 stats: 27-56 passing, 475 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT; 137 carries, 883 yds, 10 TD); Rylan Hurst, Sr., RB (116 car., 716 yds, 7 TD; 58 tackles, 42 solo, INT, FF); Jarrod Mays, Sr., LB (64 tkls, 42 solo, FF; 19 car., 93 yds, TD; 6 receptions, 52 yds); Carter Williams, Sr., WR (12 rec., 225 yds, TD; 23 car., 199 yds, 2 TD; 36 tkls, 28 solo, INT TD); Ashtan Hendricks, Sr., LB (46 tkls, 32 solo; 6 car., 67 yds, TD; 7 rec. 67 yds, TD); Cohen Hickman, Sr., OL/DL (58 tkls, 39 solo); William Reichley, Sr., WR (17 rec., 276 yds; 49 tkls, 38 solo, 2 INT, TD)

Schedule

Aug. 19 — at Madison — 7 p.m.

Aug, 26 — WAYNESVILLE — 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 — NORTHEASTERN — 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — at Fairbanks — 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — MECHANICSBURG — 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 — SOUTHEASTERN — 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 — at Madison Plains — 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — CEDARVILLE — 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 — at Catholic Central — 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Greenon — 7 p.m.

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

