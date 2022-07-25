McPherson officially in OHSAA record book

XENIA — Tori McPherson officially earned her way into the OHSAA softball record books for her play during the 2022 spring season.

The Xenia junior infielder slugged five home runs in four consecutive games during the Bucs’ opening games of the year. After not hitting one in the team’s opening game, she started her consecutive streak the second game of the year against West Carrollton on March 29. She followed that up with another against Wilmington the next day and once more against Tippecanoe the day after.

She completed the stretch with a two home run performance at Fairmont on April 2. The updated record book shows her four-game homer streak was one of five across the state during the 2022 season that at least reached that length. McPherson also joins a group of 62 to have produced at least a four-game home run streak dating back to 1986.

McPherson, a first-team All-Miami Valley League performer, finished the season batting .587 to lead the MVL and finished in a tie for second in home runs and RBI in the league.

Xenia’s Tori McPherson now appears in the updated OHSAA record book for her four-game home run streak during the 2022 softball season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/07/web1_CMYKDSC_0271_edited.jpg Xenia’s Tori McPherson now appears in the updated OHSAA record book for her four-game home run streak during the 2022 softball season. File Photo

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

