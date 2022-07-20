Sizemore named Legacy wrestling coach

XENIA — Mike Sizemore has been named head wrestling coach at Legacy Christian Academy.

He replaces Tim Begley, who stepped down after this past season.

Sizemore is no stranger to Greene County. He has spent more than 35 years as a football and wrestling coach at Beavercreek and Greeneview high schools, serving various positions including reserve and head wrestling coach dating back to 1984.

Sizemore is heavily involved in the Miami Valley Kids Wrestling Association as assistant director. The MVKWA is currently the third largest wrestling association in the U.S. with approximately 3,200 athletes, according to a release from Legacy Christian Academy.

“His commitment to wrestling is tremendous and his belief in wrestling as a character and leadership builder is outstanding,” the release said. “These are great individual attributes to carry on in the mission of equipping leaders for Christ.”

Sizemore was born in Hazard, Kentucky and graduated from Eaton High School. After high school, Sizemore enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in the Tactical Fighters – 101st Infantry Division.

Mike and his wife of 42 years, Pattie, live in Beavercreek. They have two sons, Tony and Josh, and three grandchildren — Rayne 13, Gatlin 11, and Annabella 3. Sizemore owns an electrical supply business in Dayton.

Sizemore https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/07/web1_Sizemore.jpg Sizemore