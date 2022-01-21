Carroll completes comeback

DAYTON — Senior Logan O’Bleness had 25 points to carry Carroll to a comeback win on Friday.

The Patriots avenged a loss on Tuesday at McNicholas with a 49-43 victory at home to split the season series.

Trailing by as much as eight in the second half and by two through three quarters, Carroll tied the game on five different occasions in the fourth before a jumper by O’Bleness put his team up for good with 3:01 left.

“I think both teams played very good defense and it makes it hard to get points,” head coach Tim Cogan said. “I was very proud about how our kids handled their composure through that type of game to be able to finish at the end.”

Leading 46-43 in the final 20 seconds, an inbounds to Sean McKitrick saw him put the game away with a layup and foul from behind on a clear lane to the basket to seal a three-point play and the win.

“We have to play on our toes and be aggressive,” Cogan said of his team’s play. “You can’t just sit back at the three-point line and shoot, you need to be aggressive.”

McKitrick had 11 points and Michael Stefanek scored eight for Carroll (6-7, 2-4).

Tied at 22 at halftime, neither team lead by more than five in the first half and Carroll grabbed its largest at 20-16 on consecutive three-pointers by Stefanek and O’Bleness midway through the second quarter.

