Nine win top honors in fall sports

XENIA — Nine area athletes were named players of the year in their respective leagues as the Greater Catholic League, Ohio Heritage Conference, and Southwestern Buckeye League have released their fall sports all-league teams.

Carroll’s Jack Agnew won the boys cross country athlete of the year for the GCL. He was also the Division II state champion.

In the OHC, Tyler Hurley of Greeneview won the top honor in boys soccer, and Cedarville’s Anna Bowman received the award for girls tennis.

Six athletes from Bellbrook won their respective sport’s awards in the SWBL.

Seth Borondy and Ashton Ault were the football offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively. Trace Terry received the honor in boys soccer, Kaori Delsing and Yuna Pham for girls tennis doubles, and Alanna Vavao in volleyball.

Greater Catholic League Co-Ed (all listed from Carroll)

Boys cross country

Athlete of the Year: Jack Agnew, Jr.

First Team: Jack Agnew, Jr.; Logan Arnold, So.; Seth Tivakaran, Jr.

Second Team: Hayden Everding, Jr.; Andrew Janson, Fr.; Nathan Schiffler, Jr.; Neil Tivakaran, So.

Coach of the Year: John Agnew

Girls cross country

First Team: Sophia Bruhn, So.; Ruby Gross, Fr.; Maggie Poor, So.

Second Team: Grace Braun, Jr.; Sarah Ochs, Sr.

Special Mention: Abby Noss, Jr.; Sydney O’Connor, Fr.

Boys golf

First Team: Shane Ochs, Sr.

Girls golf

First Team: Meredith Goecke, Sr.

Second Team: Allie Hucke, Jr.; Sarah Ochs, Sr.

Special Mention: Gabby Green, Jr.

Boys Ssoccer

First Team: Michael McHugh, Jr.; Shane Ochs, Sr.; Jonathan Pascual, Sr.; Joey Schrand, Sr.

Second Team: Sammy Deep, Jr.; Andrew Ober, Jr.; JJ Thompson, So.

Special Mention: Allex Qvick, So.

Coach of the Year: Scott Molfenter.

Girls soccer

First Team: Ellie Mason, Sr.; Natalie Ryan, Sr.

Second Team: Melanie Hoffman, So.; Sophie Rieman, Sr.; Kacy Walsh, Sr.

Special Mention: Lyla Oliver, Fr.

Girls tennis

Second Team: Lucy Buhrman, So. (Singles)

Special Mention: Emily Walls, Sr. (Singles)

Volleyball

First Team: Kayla Lechnir, Sr.

Special Mention: Gabi Bowman, Sr.

The GCL football honors will be released at a later date.

Ohio Heritage Conference

Boys cross country

First Team: Caleb Sultan, Jr. Cedarville; Isaac Wallis, So. Cedarville.

Second Team: Zeke Powers, Sr. Greeneview.

Special Mention: Drew Mason, Sr. Cedarville; Ben Ormsbee, Jr. Cedarville; Noah Sylvester, Jr. Greeneview.

Girls cross country

Second Team: Aleena Cook, Sr. Cedarville; Elizabeth Dunham, Sr. Cedarville; Anna Mark, Jr. Cedarville; Emma Minor, Fr. Cedarville.

Special Mention: Noel Keri, So. Cedarville; Rachel Tarwater, Jr. Cedarville.

Football

First Team: Cole DeHaven (Jr.), Greeneview; Logan England (Sr.), Greeneview; Cohen Hickman (Jr.), Greeneview; Rylan Hurst (Jr.), Greeneview; Jarrod Mays (Jr.), Greeneview; Max Pollander (Sr.), Cedarville; Carter Williams (Jr.), Greeneview.

Second Team: Chase Baldwin (So.), Cedarville; Masin Bowen (Sr.), Cedarville; Colton Spaller (Sr.), Greeneview; Cody White (Sr.), Greeneview.

Special Mention: Craig Finley (Sr.), Greeneview; Justin Mahaffey (Sr.), Cedarville.

Boys golf

First Team: Ian Rinehart, So. Greeneview; Myles Witt, Jr. Greeneview.

Special Mention: JJ Donnaker, Jr. Cedarville; Eli Wilson, Sr. Cedarville.

Boys soccer

Athlete of the Year: Tyler Hurley, Sr. Greeneview.

First Team: Tyler Hurley, Sr. Greeneview; Aiden Kirsch, So. Greeneview.

Second Team: Andrew Hurley, So. Greeneview; Sammy Jones, Jr. Greeneview.

Special Mention: Hayden Laudermilk, So. Greeneview.

Girls soccer

First Team: Kelsi Eakins, Sr. Greeneview; Laney Hines, Sr. Greeneview.

Second Team: Mya Anderson, Sr. Greeneview; Ellie Snyder, Sr. Greeneview.

Special Mention: Mia Kennedy, Jr. Greeneview.

Girls tennis

Athlete of the Year: Anna Bowman, Jr. Cedarville (Singles).

First Team: Anna Bowman, Jr. Cedarville (Singles); Ryleigh Burnett, So. Cedarville (Singles), Sara Cooley, Jr. Cedarville (Singles); Hannan Litke, Sr. Greeneview (Singles); Hannah Peterson, So. Cedarville (Singles); Reagan Smith, So. Cedarville (Singles).

Volleyball

First Team: Ashley Cadwallader, Sr. Greeneview; Anna Shepherd, Jr. Cedarville; Sarah Trisel, Sr. Greeneview.

Second Team: Ciara Horney, Sr. Cedarville; Sadie Trisel, Jr. Greeneview.

Special Mention: Rachel Beste, Sr. Cedarville; Olivia Miller, Sr. Cedarville; Eva Moore, So. Greeneview; Molly Mossing, So. Cedarville.

Southwestern Buckeye League (all listed from Bellbrook)

Boys cross country

First Team: Mikuya Ford, So.

Second Team: Isaac Lefeld, Sr.; Zach Shore, So.

Girls cross country

First Team: Emily Crane, Jr.

Second Team: Madison Bretland, Jr.; Fiona Lin, Jr.

Football

Athlete of the Year: Seth Borondy, Sr. (Offense); Ashton Ault, Sr. (Defense)

First Team: Ashton Ault, Sr.; Seth Borondy, Sr.; Nick Cumpston, Sr.; Ashton Kooken, Sr.; Gavyn Roop, Sr.; Brayden Turner, Sr.; Sam Vine, Jr.

Second Team: Gavyn Bunsold, Sr.; Luke Kosins, Jr.; Tristan Waybrant, Sr.

Special Mention: Nick Etienne, Sr.; Cameron Strong, Sr.

Boys golf

First Team: Andrew Magill, Jr.; CJ Scohy, Fr.

Second Team: Mayne Lemon, Sr.

Special Mention: Kane Ely, Sr.

Boys soccer

Athlete of the Year: Trace Terry, Sr.

First Team: Bryce Ferrin, Sr.; Luke Mottil, Sr.; Trace Terry, Sr.

Second Team: Carl Riggs, Jr.; Tyler Valley, Sr.; Luke Wilson, So.

Special Mention: Aiden Smith, Jr.

Girls soccer

Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Frantz

First Team: Alicia Bevins, Sr.; Jordan Frantz, Fr.; Alyssa Peh, So.; Lily Schindler, So.

Second Team: Reagan Ebel, Sr.; Corrine Fleck, Sr.; Julia Fleck, Fr.; Kelley Griffin, Jr.

Special Mention: Caitlyn Hansen, Fr.

Coach of the Year: Brad Stork

Girls tennis

Athlete of the Year: Kaori Delsing Jr. and Yuna Pham Sr. (Doubles)

First Team: Nitika Arora, Sr. (Singles); Maya Brink, So. (Singles).

Second Team: Maddie Chapars, Jr. (Singles); Kaori Delsing, Jr. (Doubles); Yuna Pham, Sr. (Doubles).

Special Mention: Abby Howard, Sr. (Doubles); Kirsten Thomas, Jr. (Doubles).

Volleyball

Athlete of the Year: Alanna Vavao, Jr.

First Team: Rachael Cordonnier, Sr.; Grace Krane, Jr.; McKenna Melton, Jr.; Alanna Vavao, Jr.

Second Team: Teagan Melton, Jr.; Noelle Valentie, Sr.

Special Mention: Mallory Gedeon, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Lynzee Allen, Bellbrook

The Greater Catholic League Co-Ed, Ohio Heritage Conference and Southwestern Buckeye League have released its respective all-conference honors for fall sports. (Left) Bellbrook junior Alanna Vavao is the SWBL volleyball athlete of the year for the East Division. (Middle) Bellbrook senior Seth Borondy is the SWBL football offensive athlete of the year for the East Division. (Right) Carroll junior Jack Agnew is the GCL athlete of the year in boys cross country. Bellbrook senior Trace Terry is the SWBL boys soccer athlete of the year. Greeneview senior Tyler Hurley is the OHC boys soccer player of the year. Bellbrook senior Ashton Ault is the SWBL football defensive athlete of the year for the East Division.

