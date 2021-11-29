Beavercreek takes down Carroll

DAYTON — Still finding the team chemistry it’s looking for, Beavercreek picked up a win which should help expedite the process.

Leading last year’s state Division II semi-finalist from start to finish, Beavercreek won 51-40 at Carroll on Monday in dominating fashion.

“It validates our kids hard work in practice,’ head coach Aric Seilhamer said. “We ask them to be perfect a lot in practice and these wins keep giving them confidence about what we’re trying to do. Better team chemistry and better gelling. Everyone knows that we have jobs to do and if they do their job, the team is great.”

Sarah Ochs had 26 points for Carroll and came in averaging 21.5 this season, but the rest of her teammates found things difficult to get near the basket against the Beavercreek defense.

“I think our kids are starting to do a great job of buying into defending,” Seilhamer said. “We’ve really been on them about being disciplined and being communicative, as well as getting to certain spots. It was great to see them begin to excel today on things we’ve been harping them on.”

Leading by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Ashley Vaughn scored five of her eight points at the free throw line. Maci Rhoades and Lilli Leopard had perfect nights at the line to help seal the win as well.

Beavercreek jumped out to an early 8-4 lead and led 14-11 after the first. It used a 7-0 run to start the second to build the lead to double digits and eventually hold a 29-18 advantage at halftime.

Ochs had 14 of Carroll’s 18 in the first half. Rhoades broke out after not playing in the team’s last game by scoring 11 in the half. She finished the game with 14 to lead Beavercreek.

“She kind of ended the soccer season on an ankle injury and we may have rushed her back to soon,” Seilhamer said. “She played in the Bellbrook game and then took a week off, but she really wanted to get back at it. She’s a true competitor and I think today is showing what we can expect out of her the rest of the year.”

Leopard scored eight points for Beavercreek, while Mia Patterson had seven.

Ellie Meyer had five points, with Kaliegh George and Lyla Oliver both adding four for Carroll.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

