Bellbrook makes sectional final

CENTERVILLE — Bellbrook and Beavercreek played like two teams which has seen one another a few times before.

A sectional tournament rematch from the regular season finished similarly to the first meeting with the Golden Eagles prevailing in four sets, 25-18, 31-33, 25-15, 25-17.

Bellbrook made the District Finals last year, but head coach Lynzee Allen said she feels her team is more prepared this year.

“We wanted our out of conference schedule to be harder and more difficult because when we first came into D-I we weren’t ready for this style of play,” she said.

Bellbrook appeared ready in controlling most of the first and third sets, but it was the second that had the most excitement.

After the Golden Eagles lost a five-point lead, it held off four consecutive set points before coming up short on three of its own. A nearly minute-long rally would ensue to keep the Beavers alive before a close line call solidified the set for Beavercreek to knot the match at one.

“Our girls play really good when they just play in the middle,” Allen said. “They don’t have to get too high, they don’t have to get too low. They just have to play consistent.”

The fourth set started evenly, but the Golden Eagles used an 8-1 to help advance to the sectional final.

McKenna Melton made 14 kills, Alanna Vavao had 13 and Teagan Melton added 10.

Vavao also had six aces, and Mallory Gedeon led the front line with four blocks.

Bellbrook won the SWBL with an unbeaten conference record and are 19-4 now. Beavercreek finished third in the GWOC and at 17-6 for the season.

Bellbrook lost to Centerville during the regular season in four sets and will now ready for another meeting on Monday at Centerville’s gym for a chance to advance to another District Final. Allen said they’re ready for a revenge game.

“I know this is the game we wanted to get to,” she said. “We want to play Centerville at Centerville.”

Bellbrook players and coaches celebrate winning a set point during its victory against Beavercreek on Thursday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0262crop.jpg Bellbrook players and coaches celebrate winning a set point during its victory against Beavercreek on Thursday.

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Sectional Tournament scores Girls Soccer Bellbrook 9, Tecumseh 0 Greeneview 12, Southeastern 0 Beavercreek 10, West Carrollton 0 Carroll 9, Greenville 1 Greenon 15, Yellow Springs 0 Volleyball Yellow Springs 3, Ansonia 1

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.