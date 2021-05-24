Xenia picks new HS athletic director

XENIA — Jeremy Greenleaf has been named athletic director for Xenia Community Schools.

Pending board approval, Greenleaf — the AD at Chaminade-Julienne in downtown Dayton — replaces Nathan Kopp, who will become the AD and assistant principal at Newton High School in Miami County.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the athletics program at Xenia Community Schools, and use all of my experience and education to benefit our student-athletes,” Greenleaf said in a release from the district. “As a life-long athlete and coach, I whole-heartedly believe in the value of athletics to help students become strong leaders with the drive to succeed in whatever path they choose — and I cannot wait to begin that process with our Xenia students.”

The AD for Chaminade-Julienne since 2018, Greenleaf brings valuable experience managing the many aspects of a quality athletic program, according to district officials.

“Running a solid athletics program requires the ability to manage logistics that range from maintaining athletics facilities to managing vendors and monitoring the budget — but also the ability to relate to and motivate diverse groups of student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton. “Jeremy checked all the boxes.”

Greenleaf has a master’s in athletic administration from Ohio University, as well as a B.A. in sports management from Morehead State. He was previously the assistant athletic director at C-J, and has coached at both the high school and college level.

“Jeremy was an incredibly strong candidate who stood out among the numerous applicants for the position, and we are pleased to have him join the district,” Lofton said. “I look forward to seeing him build on our strong tradition of athletic excellence and continue to grow the program in the years to come.”

Greenleaf will have at least one familiar face in Xenia. The district earlier this year named former C-J assistant football coach Maurice Harden as its new football coach.

The board is expected to vote on Greenleaf’s hiring at its June 14 meeting.

