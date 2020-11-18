Honors continue to roll in for athletes

XENIA — More area conferences and leagues have released their lists of honors for fall athletes.

Here is the most current list, as reported by schools and on the various websites. We will print more in the coming days.

Southwestern Buckeye League (Bellbrook)

Football

Jeff Jenkins, Southwestern Division Coach of the Year; Seth Borondy, first team running back; Braden Turner, first team offensive lineman; Ethan Fryman, first team linebacker; Taylor Jordan, first team linebacker and second team special teams; Ashton Kooken, first team defensive lineman; Ben Zerby, first team defensive back; Jonah Atchison, second team running back; Alex Westbrock, second team quarterback; Kyle Large, second team offensive lineman; Ashton Ault, second team linebacker; Alex Petry, second team defensive lineman; Gavyn Roop, second team defensive back; Tristan Waybrandt honorable mention; and Nick, Cumpston honorable mention.

Ohio Heritage Conference

Football

Cedarville: Kane Odon, first team linebacker; Hunter Baldwin, second team quarterback; Masin Bowen, second team wide receiver; and Travis Lambert, honorable mention offensive lineman.

Greeneview: Dakota Mangan, first team running back and second in voting for player of the year; Jayden DeHaven, first team running back; Jarrod Mays, first team offensive lineman; Ian Henry, first team defensive lineman; Cohen Hickman, second team offensive lineman; Carter Williams, second team wide receiver; Andrew Hackney, second team offensive lineman; Kristopher Phillips, honorable mention tight end.

Boys soccer

Greeneview: Tyler Hurley, first team forward; Aiden Kirsch, second team midfielder; Andrew Hurley, second team forward; and Judson Dobney, honorable mention defender.

Girls soccer

Greeneview: Josie Faris first team forward; Ellie Snyder first team defender; Kelsi Eakins second team forward; Alexa Simpson second team midfielder; and Mya Anderson, honorable mention midfielder.

Volleyball

Cedarville: Gabrielle Tobias, first team, District 9 honorable mention, and senior all-star game honoree; Luisa Christian, second team and District 9 senior all-star game honoree; Anessa Butts, honorable mention; Kyra Campbell, honorable mention and District 9 senior all-star game honoree; and Anna Shepherd, honorable mention.

Greeneview: Kimberly Robinette, first team; Sarah Trisel, first team; Elizabeth Reichley, second team; Sadie Trisel, second team; and Klarissa Knisley, honorable mention.

Boys golf

Cedarville: Mitch Rogers, second team; and Gage Connolly, honorable mention.

Greeneview: Ian Rinehart, first team South Division; Mason Witt, first team South Division; Myles Witt, South Division first team; and Detric Hovan, second team.

Girls golf

Greeneview: Rachel Strickle, first team; Reagan McIntire, second team; Kaylee Klontz, honorable mention; and Karley MacDuff, honorable mention.

Photo courtesy Cedarville High School Cedarville High School’s volleyball team won its first sectional championship and had several players honored by the Ohio Heritage Conference. Front row (left to right) Bethany Stevenson, Kyra Campbell, Anessa Butts, Claire Czerniak, Gabrielle Tobias, and Luisa Christian. Back row Coach Ashley Snider, Macy Frizzell, Taylor Butts, Rachel Beste, Molly Mossing, Zoe Evans, Mili Smith, Ciara Horney, Anna Shepherd, Olivia Miller, and Coach Abby Wolford. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_IMG_7903.jpg Photo courtesy Cedarville High School Cedarville High School’s volleyball team won its first sectional championship and had several players honored by the Ohio Heritage Conference. Front row (left to right) Bethany Stevenson, Kyra Campbell, Anessa Butts, Claire Czerniak, Gabrielle Tobias, and Luisa Christian. Back row Coach Ashley Snider, Macy Frizzell, Taylor Butts, Rachel Beste, Molly Mossing, Zoe Evans, Mili Smith, Ciara Horney, Anna Shepherd, Olivia Miller, and Coach Abby Wolford.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

