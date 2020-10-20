Bellbrook advances in dominating fashion

XENIA — Bellbrook scored just about every way in advancing in the Division-III Region 12 football playoffs Friday.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles used a couple of 1-yard runs, a 52- and 76-yard run, and even a safety to set up a showdown with St. Marys Memorial Friday in Bellbrook.

Everyone was involved in Friday’s win. QB Alex Westbrock completed four of five passes for 94 yards and a TD to Taylor Jordan, who had two catches for 61 yards.

Ashton Ault, filling in for Seth Borondy, ran 17 times for 232 yards and four scores, while Jordan ran four times for 87 yards and a score. Westbrook also called his own number four times for 10 yards and a TD. Carson Labensky had a 1-yard TD run. Cameron Strong had six carries for 53 yards, while Elijah Brooks had six carries for 22 yards.

Bellbrook only punted twice.

Memorial, the No. 8 seed, beat Greenville, 56-21, in the first round and No. 9 Franklin, 6-0, in OT on Friday.

The winner plays either No. 4 New Richmond or No. 5 Hamilton Ross in the regional semifinal Friday, Oct. 30.

Trotwood-Madison 28, Carroll 7

Carroll led, 7-6, at halftime, but the Rams dominated the second half in a Division-III Region 12 playoff game. Ryan Chapman completed 19 of 32 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. He also ran nine times for 24 yards. Fanuel Uwishimwe ran 13 times for 30 yards to lead the ground game.

Steven Chapman caught five passes for 117 yards and a TD, while Sam Severt caught 11 passes for 88 yards. Uwishimwe had two catches for 31 yards.

Defensively, Andy Walker had 13 tackles, while Ethan Braun had nine, and Severt and Elliot Braun five each.

Carroll is 3-5 overall.

Paint Valley 42, Greeneview 7

It was a 13-7 game at halftime but the host Bearcats took control in the second half to advance in the D-VI Region 24 bracket.

Cole DeHaven completed four of 14 passes for 51 yards and Jayden DeHaven ran 11 times for 77 yards. Caleb Allen had one catch for 20 yards.

Greeneview’s lone score came on a 31 yard fumble recovery by Gabe Younker. The Rams are 4-3 and have a game scheduled with Kenton Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to joeeitel.com.

Marion Local 56, Cedarville 0

Stats for this D-VII Region 28 game were not available. Cedarville is 2-6 and according to joeeitel.com will play Bradford Friday, Oct. 23 and Triad Friday, Oct. 30.

Beavercreek 53, Ponitz 6

The Beavers got their first win in a regular-season game against Ponitz.

Beavercreek led 27-6 at halftime and cruised to the easy win. QB Jack Barnett completed 13 of 23 passes for 213 yards and one TD. Addison Culpepper ran 21 times for 95 yards and a score, while Quentin Youngblood ran eight times for 40 yards and a score. Nick Oxner ran six times for 28 yards and a score, while Barnett carried three times for 13 yards and two scores. Travis Terrell ran twice for 18 yards and a pair of scores.

Hopkins had six catches for 102 yards and a TD.

