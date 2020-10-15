AIA offering campus as hoops ‘bubble’

XENIA — Athletes in Action is offering college basketball teams the use of its Xenia campus as a “bubble” as the season approaches.

The concept would allow men’s and women’s teams a safe place, temporary living environment, while allowing teams to be able to schedule games that work best for their program. Teams will have their own private dorm with a meeting room for film sessions, team meetings, or select meals and access to the sports performance center, practice court, laundry facilities, and entertainment.

Teams will also have access to a private team-building activity administered by AIA staff, team study tables, and other options, according to a release from AIA. The NBA and NHL used the bubble concept to be able to complete their playoffs without an outbreak of COVID-19.

Former Ohio State standout and current CBS college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg endorsed the plan.

“After personally staying on the Athletes in Action Campus in Ohio many times over the past 10 years, I am convinced they can support the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs, and well-being of athletes and coaches given this new approach,” he said in the release. “The facilities and staff are there to serve teams as they help players through these uncertain times.”

AIA will be partnering with local colleges for use of their gyms/arenas, according to officials. Some colleges have already expressed interest but names have not been released as conversations are still ongoing.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

