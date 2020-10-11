Ahner signs with Taylor University

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy standout guard Kathleen Ahner officially committed to Taylor University.

The senior signed in front of family and friends Oct. 7 on the Legacy court, where Ahner has starred the last three seasons.

Ahner, a 2020 District Underclassmen First Team selection, not only helped lead the Knights to the Metro Buckeye Conference championship three years in a row, but she helped Legacy win a district title as a sophomore and finish as district runner-up last season.

Ahner averaged 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season, according to the MBC website. She scored at least 20 points five times, with a high of 25 at Yellow Springs.

As a sophomore, Ahner averaged 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds to go with 3.9 assists.

The Taylor team ranked fifth during the NAIA 2019-2020 season, starting the season 22-0 and finishing 30-4 before the NAIA Tournament was cut short due to COVID-19. Taylor University’s Coach Jody Martinez said he expects great things from Ahner, and can’t wait for her to be a crucial part of adding championship banners to the gym.

Ahner is also anxious to get going.

“I’m excited to join the TUBB family, and ready to learn and grow under Coach Martinez’s guidance,” she said.