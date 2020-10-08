Cedarville dominates Cross the Creek

Cedarville’s Caleb Sultan makes his way to a fourth-place finish at Cross the Creek cross country meet.
Photos by Christopher Hoppes | Aim Media Midwest Cedarville’s Trent Koning (left), and Ethan Wallis run in a pack at the Cross the Creek meet. Wallis won the meet and helped Cedarville win as a team.
Ethan Wallis makes his way to victory.
Elly Coe splashes through water on her way to victory at the Cross the Creek meet.
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville’s boys and girls cross country teams dominated the Cross the Creek meet held in Washington Court House over the weekend.
Ethan Wallis won the race and led Cedarville’s boys team which also had runners in fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth places to total 27. Wallis posted a time of 16:36.21, followed by Caleb Sultan (fourth) in 17:34.41; Drew Mason (sixth) in 17:44.48; Payton Herron (seventh) in 17:45.36; and Trent Koning (ninth) in 17:46.40.
Elly Coe won the girls race and helped Cedarville finish second with 76 points. Elly finished in 20:19.34, followed by Samantha Bigham (15th) in 22:47.15; Alena Cook (23rd) in 23:26.62; Abigail Shephard (24th) in 23:26.75; and Rachel Tarwater (29th) in 23:34.13.
