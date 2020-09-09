Rams tie for first with sweep of Cedarville

JAMESTOWN — It’s likely a little early in the volleyball season to be looking at the standings.

But don’t tell that to Klarissa Knisley and Greeneview Rams. They knew exactly who they were looking up at in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division and who they needed to beat Tuesday to move up from second to first.

Cedarville, and Cedarville.

“I wanted to win and tie for (first place in the) OHC,” Knisley said.

The senior setter’s all-around game helped Greeneview do just that, as the hosts topped their rival, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19, to move into a first-pplace tie with the Indians. Knisley had eight assists and six aces, but most importantly she had 11 digs, a season and varsity career high. She entered the game with 17 total digs in four matches.

“They only way we can get points is to get digs,” Kinsley said of her effort.

That was exactly what Coach Tracey Hollenbaugh was hoping to see.

“We knew they were going to tip (at the net) on us,” she said. “She tends to be more of a player behind the scenes. (But) she rose to the occasion.”

Hollenbaugh echoed that sentiment about the entire team.

“They (Cedarville) haven’t lost in the south yet,” she said. “We lost to Madison Plains. We wanted to prove we were the better team. They were pumped up to play.”

That was not the case for the Indians, according to new coach Ashley Snider.

“Normally Greeneview and Cedarville, that’s the game that everybody shows up to play,” she said. “We lacked the energy you need to beat Greeneview.”

The Indians (4-3 overall, 4-1 OHC South) were without senior Luisa Christian, who is fourth in the OHC with 45 kills. But Snider didn’t want to make excuses.

“Sometimes you just don’t have it,” she said. “I think we really beat ourselves in the first game. We made too many personal errors.”

Greeneview (4-1 overall and OHC South) jumped out to a quick 10-3 lead in the first set behind several of those aforementioned errors. The lead reached 17-8 after an ace from Knisley before the Indians began to chip away, cutting the score from 20-11 to 23-16 after a block from Ciara Horney. A kill from Greeneview’s Sarah Trisel ended the rally and set.

Cedarville grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the second and it went back and forth with several impressive rallies. Knisley had two straight aces to give the Rams a 12-8 lead and force a Cedarville timeout. Greeneview went up 13-9 but a wide hit, and a block and then a tip from Bethany Stevenson cut it to 13-12. The Rams built a 22-17 lead after a kill from Eryn Gardner and a miss-hit by the Indians and withstood another late Cedarville rally.

The third set was much like the first as Greeneview started fast and then hung on late. An ace from Elizabeth Reichley and kill from Leah Hoyle ended the match.

Sadie Trisel led Greeneview with 17 assists, while Sarah Trisel had 11 kills. Kimmy Robinette had 18 digs.

Anna Shepherd led the Indians with seven kills. Stevenson had three of Cedarville’s six blocks. Snider also pointed out eight misses on serves.

Cedarville hosts Fairbanks Thursday, while Greeneview hosts West Liberty-Salem. The Route 72 Rivals play at Cedarville Thursday, Oct. 15 in the season finale.

