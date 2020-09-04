Quick start leads ‘Boro over Beavers

SPRINGBORO — Much of Friday night looked somewhat normal. There were fans in the stands, and from the press box view it was difficult to tell that they were even socially distanced. The crowd looked like a normal sell-out on a Friday night.

The teams were out on the field, the cheerleaders were on the sidelines, the lights were on, and for two hours at a high school football game life felt somewhat normal.

Want to know what else was normal? The Beavercreek Beavers football team’s struggles against Springboro, a team it has yet to beat since the two began playing regularly in 2014.

Beavercreek’s defense was shredded by Springboro’s quick-strike offense, giving up 56 points in the first half on route to a 77-16 loss.

“We have to do various small things a lot better,” Beavercreek head coach Nic Black said. “Block and tackle, catch, run, you know the simple fundamental things about football you got to do better, got to execute better.”

It was Springboro starting on the plus side of the field on multiple occasions and scoring on its first offensive play on its first three drives of the first half that decimated Beavercreek’s defense.

Springboro senior running back Titan Case played a huge role in the Panthers first half offensive surge, hauling in a 33-yard touchdown pass and then outrunning the Beavers entire defense on an 89-yard touchdown run on the Panthers first two scoring drives.

“I’m confident that this will not be the peek of our execution that’s for sure,” Black said.

With only four games remaining in a shortened six-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is not a whole lot of time to get better at the fundamental things about football Black was referring to.

A shortened season is something over nothing, which in 2020 is a luxury, but Black knows that time is short.

“It’s great to be able to be playing,” Black said. “But there’s no consolation prize as you only get so many Fridays.”

Beavercreek’s next game is the home opener against Northmont next Friday at 7 p.m.

By Alex Frank For Greene County News

Alex Frank is a free lance writer for Greene County News.

