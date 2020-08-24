Seniors lead the way in Fairborn win

FAIRBORN — It was senior night for the Fairborn tennis team Thursday.

And the seniors led the way in a 5-0 win over West Carrollton.

Five senior Skyhawks played against the Pirates and two — Hannah Smith and Morgan Cox — made their varsity debut in a second doubles match. The pair won, 6-0, 6-0, in what was described by Coach Josh Steck as “a near flawless performance.” Not the be outdone, the first doubles team of seniors Kenzie Taylor and Alyssa Carter also blanked their opponents, 6-0, 6-0. It was their first time playing doubles together but probably not their last, Steck said.

The singles players also had stellar matches. Playing second singles, Caitlin Bowling won, 6-1, 6-0, but there were no easy points according to Steck. The only non-senior playing was sophomore Eva Gibson. She had faced off against two of the league’s toughest opponents in her first two matches and lost, Steck said. But he added that those matches helped prepare and motivate her for Thursday’s match as she won, 6-0, 6-0. West Carrollton forfeited the third singles match.

Fairborn, 2-1, hosts Troy Monday, Aug. 24. First serve is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.