Geezers ready to gather at Kil-Kare

XENIA — Ed Crowder is quite giddy over this year’s annual Gathering of the Geezers at Kil-Kare Raceway.

And why not?

After hosting 1,700 paid spectators and 480 participants last year, Crowder has the (roll)bar set higher this year.

“I think we’ll have the biggest crowd ever,” he said of the event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22. “I think it’ll go bigger and better this year. People are hungry for something to do.”

Those who attend will likely leave more than full after a day’s worth of old time drag racing and viewing myriad vintage race cars on display. Time runs start at 10 a.m. and racing begins at 2:30 p.m. Car show awards are set for 3 p.m., and feature top 40 trophies plus the top 10 elite. Lowes Goodie Buckets will go to the top 50.

Crowder said the buckets will be full of car stuff, not 10 cents off coupons for a fast food place.

A Top Eliminator racing category, featuring sportsman, nostalgia, modified, and grandpa racing divisions will be contested. The sportsman, modified, and nostalgia cars must be 1987 model years or older. The nostalgia eliminator is for front engine, dragsters, and alters only.

There’s also a category for any modified car or truck with a manual transmission.

Winners of the eliminators an the special manual-only race receive $350.

A super stock/stock combo race will also take place for any NHRA, IHRA and nostalgia vehicle. The winner receives $1,000.

“Everybody will have a good time,” Crowder said.

Organizers will also induct new members into the Kil-Kare hall of fame, which has more than 200 members. Crowder also predicted that Bill Sheets will receive the “Long Distance Award” by coming from Albuquerque with his ‘57 Chevy.

The rain date will be Sunday, Aug. 23 with the same schedule.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

