CSU athletes named All-Americans

WILBERFORCE — Central State University senior Juan Scott and freshman Denisha Cartwright were selected to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II All-America Team for indoor track and field.

Scott, who won the indoor 60 meter hurdles title in 2018 and finished second in the event in 2019, qualified for March’s NCAA Div. II Indoor National Championships in the 60-meter hurdles field with a season-best time of 7.89 seconds. Scott recorded two wins and a second place finish in four 60-meter hurdle races throughout this season.

The only CSU athlete to earn indoor All-America honors four times, Scott plans to return to CSU to compete in 2021 due to an extra year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA to all student-athletes.

Cartwright, who was named to the USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year in February, was scheduled to become the first CSU women to compete in multiple events at the NCAA D-II Indoor Championships in March prior to the event being canceled due to the public health threat of COVID-19.

Qualifying to compete in the 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles, Cartwright was the top ranked 60-meter hurdler in NCAA D-II with a season-best time of 8.49. She ranked sixth nationally in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.48. Cartwright won event titles in the 60-meter hurdles four times and took first place in the 60-meter dash three times throughout the indoor season.

The USTFCCCA is a non-profit professional organization representing cross country and track and field coaches of all levels. The organization represents thousands of coaching members encompassing NCAA track and field programs (D-I, D-II, and D-III) and includes members representing the NAIA and NJCAA, as well as a number of state high school coaches associations.