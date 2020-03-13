Posted on by

Carroll, West Branch players show sportsmanship through adversity


The teams from Beloit West Branch and Carroll posed for a group photo outside Ohio State University’s St. John Arena after the OHSAA announced that all winter sports tournament postseason play was suspended on Thursday, March 12, including their Division II state semifinal match.

Barbara Perenic | Columbus Dispatch

Signs were posted on the doors of St. John Arena after the OHSAA announced that all winter sports tournament postseason play was suspended on Thursday, March 12, in Columbus.


Barbara Perenic | Columbus Dispatch

Carroll fans Tracy Fry of St. Marys, right, and Sophia Ryan, left, of Beavercreek, comfort one another as basketball teams and supporters reacted outside St. John Arena after the OHSAA announced that all winter sports tournament postseason play was suspended on Thursday, March 12, in Columbus.


Barbara Perenic | Columbus Dispatch

Barbara Perenic | Columbus Dispatch

Barbara Perenic | Columbus Dispatch

Barbara Perenic | Columbus Dispatch