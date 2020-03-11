OHSAA Coronovirus Update — 6:41 p.m. Wednesday

Due to the state’s coronovirus concerns, the OHSAA is offering the following options for fans to keep abreast of regional and state high school tournament action this week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT LIVE COVERAGE

All games will be streamed live through OHSAA.tv and are on Spectrum Channel 314.

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2019-20/2020-OHSAA-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage

WRESTLING STATE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE

(LIVE VIDEO FOR SESSION 5)

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Wrestling/Wrestling-2019-20/2020-OHSAA-Individual-Wrestling-State-Tournament-Coverage

BOYS BASKETBALL

Media are permitted to show live video of regional tournament games.

Live Video Streams Wednesday, March 11:

Cleveland Division I Regional: https://www.wolsteincenter.com/ohsaa-2020-live-stream/ (Canton McKinley vs. Shaker Heights and Mentor vs. Medina)

Akron Division I Regional: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3Utz2RGQA8 (Lakewood St. Edward vs. Lorain)

Live Video Streams Thursday, March 12:

Dayton Division II Regional: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTbGOx5wbm4&feature=youtu.be

(Division II: Columbus Beechcroft vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter and Trotwood-Madison vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall)

Athens Divisions II Regional: https://yourradioplace.com/

https://www.youtube.com/user/yrpwebmaster/featured

https://www.facebook.com/yrptv/

(Division II: New Philadelphia vs. Columbus St. Francis Desales and Circleville Logan Elm vs. Byesville Meadowbrook)

ICE HOCKEY STATE TOURNAMENT LIVE COVERAGE

https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Ice-Hockey/Ice-Hockey-2019-20/2020-Ice-Hockey-Tournament-Coverage

NOTE: John Bombatch, Sports Editor for the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current, will be posting updates throughout the weekend. He’ll be covering Carroll’s girls basketball state semifinal game at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, and will also be at the opening rounds of the state wrestling tournament on Friday, March 13.

