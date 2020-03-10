OHSAA Coronavirus Update — 9:01 p.m. Tuesday

From the Ohio High School Athletic Association, released Tuesday night……

OHSAA Announces Tournament Details Following Governor’s Recommendation

Media coverage will continue, while ticking must be redone with greatly reduced numbers

COLUMBUS — Following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon that all indoor sporting events in Ohio should severely limit spectators to reduce the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced additional details Tuesday night for its upcoming tournaments in wrestling, ice hockey and basketball.

All previously purchased tickets for the upcoming state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey and girls and boys basketball are now void and new tickets will be sold per the instructions below, per sport.

“We are following the Governor’s instructions and are doing this for the safety of Ohioans,” said Jerry Snodgrass, OHSAA Executive Director. “This is a very difficult time and we need our schools and fans to know that we have been told we must do this. We must pull together to do the best we can to conduct these tournaments so that the student-athletes can still finish their seasons, which have gotten them to the pinnacle of their sport.”

TICKET SALES

Again, all previously purchased and complimentary tickets for the upcoming state tournaments are now void and new tickets will be sold per the instructions below, per sport, with specific details being sent to the member schools. Tickets purchased online via credit card will be refunded by Ticketmaster to the same credit card. Tickets purchased via check will be refunded in approximately four to five weeks. Tickets purchased with cash at the Ohio State University ticket office can be returned for a refund on-site.

MEDIA COVERAGE

Per Governor DeWine’s directive, credentialed media members are still permitted to cover this week’s state and regional tournaments, as well as next week’s boys basketball state tournament. In addition, media outlets may provide live video of the regional boys basketball tournaments by paying the tape-delay rights fee.

STATE TOURNAMENT COMPONENTS CANCELLED

At all OHSAA state and regional tournaments this week and next week, all events surrounding the games are cancelled, including special presentations, halftime entertainment, various meetings, merchandise sales and other display booths.

STATE WRESTLING

State qualifying student-athletes will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase all-session ticket books. State tournament coaches will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as all-session ticket books.

REGIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL

Beginning Wednesday, student-athletes on the participating school tournament roster (players and cheerleaders) can designate four family members to purchase a ticket for the game. Coaches for that team can each designate two family members to purchase tickets. School administrators and the bus drive each receive one free ticket for themselves and a guest. Each regional site will work with the participating schools regarding its team list and ticket sales process, which will be cash only at entry.

STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Student-athletes on the 16 state qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at St. John Arena. Coaches and administrators of the state tournament teams will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as single-session tickets.

STATE ICE HOCKEY

Student-athletes on the four state qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at Nationwide Arena. State tournament coaches and school administrators will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as single-session ticket books.