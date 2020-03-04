Area’s best earn All-District honors

GREENE COUNTY — Twelve area high school boys basketball student athletes were recently named to their respective All-Southwest District basketball teams by a panel of media from the area.

Cedarville senior Colby Cross was the area’s lone first-team selection. He was a first teamer in Division IV.

Cross, the Ohio Heritage Conference scoring leader for this season, scored 17.2 points per game during the regular season. He was also the OHC leader in assists per game with a 4.3 assists per game average. He led the Indians in field goals made (131), free throws made (79), total points (379) and assists (94).

His Indians team will play in the Division IV district finals on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. against Jackson Center, in the Butler High School Student Activities Center in Vandalia.

Beavercreek’s Adam Duvall and Greeneview’s Gabe Caudill were each named to their respective division’s All-Southwest District third teams.

Duvall was fouth in the Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring with a 14.8 points-per-game average during the season, and he ranked fifth in the GWOC in rebounding (7.4 per game). He also led the Beavers in field goals made (120), three-point shots made (29), and total points (325).

The Beavers will take on Liberty Township Lakota East in the Division I district final at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Xavier University’s Cintas Center, in Cincinnati.

Caudill finished fifth inthe OHC scoring with a 14.4 average during the regular season, leading the Rams. He scored his team’s most field goals (116), and also led in three-point shots made (40), total points (316), and total steals (29).

Nine other Greene County area student athletes earned Honorable Mention recognition in their respective divisons.

In Division I, Xenia’s Dylan Hoosier joined Beavercreek teammates Yousef Saleh and Chris Herbort on the Honorable Mention squad.

Division II saw Bellbrook’s Ryan Chew and Gabe Pavlak honored, Greeneview teammates Cole Allen and Rhett Burtch were named to the D-III Honorable Mention team, while Cedarville players Trent Koning and Isaiah Ramey were on the D-IV team.

Cedarville senior Colby Cross (left) was the Greene County area’s lone first-team recipient for All-Southwest District boys high school baskebtall honors this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_CrossDribble_PS.jpg Cedarville senior Colby Cross (left) was the Greene County area’s lone first-team recipient for All-Southwest District boys high school baskebtall honors this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek sophomore David Duvall (right) was named to the Division I All-Southwest District third team, by a panel of area media. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_DuvallWC_PS.jpg Beavercreek sophomore David Duvall (right) was named to the Division I All-Southwest District third team, by a panel of area media. John Bombatch | Greene County News Greeneview Rams senior Gabe Caudill (0) was named to the Division III All-Southwest District third team this week. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/03/web1_CaudillJumper_PS.jpg Greeneview Rams senior Gabe Caudill (0) was named to the Division III All-Southwest District third team this week. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. See the full listing of All-Southwest District boys high school basketball recipients online at xeniagazette.com or fairborndailyherald.com.

