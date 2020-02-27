Fairborn girls bowling team statebound

BEAVERCREEK — The Fairborn High School girls varsity bowling team is headed to the state tournament.

Fairborn nabbed the fifth and final qualifying position in Wednesday’s Division I district bowling championships at Beaver-Vu Lanes to earn themselves a spot in the OHSAA state championships with a 3,827 team score.

Cincinnati Mercy McAauley won with a 4,113 team total, followed by Springfield (4,005), Cincinnati Seton (3,951), Troy (3,874) and Fairborn. Among local Division I teams, Xenia placed seventh in the 24-team field and host Beavercreek finished 12th.

Xenia senior Caity Moody turned in a solid 590 series, but fell three pins shy of advancing to state as an individual qualifier. Moody was the Miami Valley League’s regular season leader in bowling average with a 204.

Skyhawks sophomore Natalie Hanson finished first overall out of 158 bowlers with a 231-245-180 — 656 series. Fellow soph Tessa Shearer placed eighth overall with a 212-211-196 — 619 series, freshman Samantha Eichman rolled a 559 series, freshman Sammi Laprarie tossed a 476, and Morgan Woods rolled a 425.

Emma Boyd and Megan Cole are also on Fairborn’s state championship qualifying team. The Skyhawks are coached by Eric Mrenak.

The Division I girls state high school bowling tournament will be held March 7 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, which is located at 3224 S. High St. in Columbus. Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the team’s practice rounds set to begin at 10;15 a.m. and the opening qualifying round set for a 10:30 a.m. start.