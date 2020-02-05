Fairborn girls game rained out?!

FAIRBORN — Perhaps for the first time in local history, a Fairborn High School basketball game has been rained out.

Officials were moved to suspend the Fairborn girls varsity basketball game against Piqua, Feb. 5, until further notice when a leak was discovered in the roof of Baker Memorial Gymnasium.

With a little over 4 and a half minutes left in the second period, the Indians led the Skyhawks 15-10, before a growing puddle on the court brought the contest to a halt.

The cold and soggy weather did nothing to brighten the day of Fairborn residents, particularly for the Skyhawks, who were celebrating Senior Night.

“Yes, they’re disappointed, but one way to look at it is that their Senior Night gets to be longer,” said Coach Brooklyn Summitt. “This is definitely a first for me, and probably a first for the girls.”

No official date for the match’s continuation has been announced as yet, but the school will likely have to conduct repairs before games can be played at Baker once more.

Safety always comes first.

Wednesday’s game against Piqua was the Fairborn girls’ final scheduled regular season home game. They’ll wrap up the regular season schedule on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Xenia High.

One key varsity boys game remains on the schedule for the Baker Gym, however: The Fairborn boys are scheduled to play their regular season finale in the Baker Gym on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. against the Xenia Buccaneers.

As of presstime, no report was available from Fairborn High officials on whether Friday’s game will need to be moved.

Fairborn’s Jodee Austin brings the ball upcourt, early on in what turned out to be a rained out girls varsity basketball game at Baker Memorial Gym in Fairborn. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_JodeeAustin_PS.jpg Fairborn’s Jodee Austin brings the ball upcourt, early on in what turned out to be a rained out girls varsity basketball game at Baker Memorial Gym in Fairborn. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News Fairborn’s Evelyn Oktavec (5) tries shooting over a pair of Piqua Indians defenders, Wednesday Feb. 4 at Baker Memorial Gymnasium in Fairborn. The contest had to be stopped due to a roof leak from the evening’s rain. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_NatalieOktavec_PS.jpg Fairborn’s Evelyn Oktavec (5) tries shooting over a pair of Piqua Indians defenders, Wednesday Feb. 4 at Baker Memorial Gymnasium in Fairborn. The contest had to be stopped due to a roof leak from the evening’s rain. Jeffrey Bishop | Greene County News

Roof leak ends game before halftime

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance sportswriter for Greene County News.

