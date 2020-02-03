Patriots earn D-II top seed

No. 3 CEDARVILLE vs. No. 11 Lockland, 2 p.m.

DAYTON — The 2019 season runners up in Division II garnered plenty of respect during this past weekend’s high school girls basketball sectional tournament draw, and five other Greene County area teams earned top-10 seeds in their respective tournament brackets.

Carroll earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II sectional tournament. The Patriots (15-5), who battled and lost to Toledo Rogers in the Division II state championship game last season in Columbus, will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 against 13th seeded Dayton Marshall at Lebanon High School.

All three Greene County area Division IV teams received top-10 seed placements, with Legacy Christian topping the list with a No. 2 seeding. The Knights (14-3) are tied for the Metro Buckeye Conference lead. They’ll open sectional tourney play at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Monroe High against New Miami.

Legacy may have inadvertently earned itself a bit of respect during the tournament draw, too. While the Knights chose to play in the Monroe 1 Bracket, top seed Cincinnati Country Day, third-seeded Cedarville and No. 4 seed Miami Valley Christian Academy all jumped into the Monroe 2 Bracket.

Cedarville (9-10) opens that same Saturday Feb. 15 with a 2 p.m. game against No. 11 seeded Lockland in the Monroe 2 Bracket.

No. 6 seeded Yellow Springs (15-4) has a first-round bye in the Brookville 1 Bracket of the tourney. The Bulldogs will play either No. 7 Covington or No. 5 Springfield Catholic Central at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 for their first game, at Brookville High School.

Greeneview is the county’s lone Division III representative. The Rams (9-10) were seeded No. 12 and will take on familiar Ohio Heritage Conference foe Greenon at noon Feb. 15 at Covington High in a first-round game.

Four area teams are in the Division I sectional tournament brackets, with Bellbrook garnering the highest seed among them at No. 5. The Golden Eagles (19-3) will have a Feb. 15 first-round opener with No. 14 Springfield, at 3 p.m. at Vandalia Butler High in the Dayton 3 Bracket.

Beavercreek emerged as the No. 6 seed in the Dayton 2 Bracket, in Troy. The Beavers (12-8) have a first-round matchup against No. 13 New Carlisle Tecumseh at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Troy High School.

Fairborn (5-15) was named D-I’s No. 17 seed, and will open Dayton 1 Bracket play against third seeded Centerville at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Troy. Fellow Miami Valley League member Xenia (4-16) is the Dayton 3 Bracket’s No. 18 seed. The Buccaneers will open at noon Feb. 15 against second seeded Huber Heights Wayne.

Senior guard Jillian Roberts (13) and the rest of the Carroll Patriots girls high school basketball team earned the No. 1 seeding in the Dayton area’s Division II sectional tournament this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Carroll13drive_PS-copy.jpg Senior guard Jillian Roberts (13) and the rest of the Carroll Patriots girls high school basketball team earned the No. 1 seeding in the Dayton area’s Division II sectional tournament this season. File photos. Senior guard Maddy Combs (24) and the Legacy Christian Academy Knights girls high school basketball team was awarded the No. 2 seed in Division IV among schools participating in the Dayton area sectional tournament. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_Knights24_PS-copy.jpg Senior guard Maddy Combs (24) and the Legacy Christian Academy Knights girls high school basketball team was awarded the No. 2 seed in Division IV among schools participating in the Dayton area sectional tournament. File photos.

2020 Southwest District Girls HS tournament brackets Listed by Sectional Bracket, date, seeding, team and opponent, time. Local teams listed in BOLD. DIVISION I Dayton 1 Bracket (At Troy HS) Saturday, Feb. 15 No. 17 FAIRBORN vs. No. 3 Centerville, 11 a.m. No. 4 Springboro vs. No. 11 Northmont, 12:30 p.m. No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Sidney, 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 No. 15 Franklin vs. Fairborn-Centerville winner, 6 p.m. Springboro-Northmont winner vs. Butler-Sidney winner, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Sectional Final, 6 p.m. Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Cincinnati Princeton HS Dayton 2 Bracket (At Troy HS) Thursday, Feb. 13 No. 6 BEAVERCREEK vs. No. 13 Tecumseh, 6 p.m. No. 19 Stebbins vs. No. 1 Fairmont, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 (at Vandalia Butler) No. 12 Troy vs. Beavercreek-Tecumseh winner, 6 p.m. No. 20 West Carrollton vs. Stebbins-Fairmont winner, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 (At Troy HS) Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m. Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Cincinnati Princeton HS. Dayton 3 Bracket Saturday, Feb. 15 No. 18 Xenia vs. No. 2 Wayne, noon No. 10 Piqua vs. No. 7 Miamisburg, 1:30 p.m. No. 14 Springfield vs. No. 5 Bellbrook, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 (At Troy HS) No. 16 Ponitz vs. Xenia-Wayne winner, 6 p.m. Piqua-Miamisburg winner vs. Sprinfield-Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Sectional Final, 7 p.m. Winner vs. Cincinnati 4 Bracket winner, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Cincinnati Princeton HS. DIVISION II LEBANON 1 Bracket (at Lebanon HS) Thursday, Feb. 13 No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 1 CARROLL, 6 p.m. No. 5 Fenwick vs. No. 9 Stivers, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 No. 12 Brookville vs. Marshall-Carroll winner, 6 p.m. No. 4 Badin vs. Fenwick-Stivers winner, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m. Winner vs. Tecumseh 1 Bracket winner, Friday, Feb. 28 at Mason HS. DIVISION III Covington 1 Bracket Saturday, Feb. 15 No. 12 GREENEVIEW vs. No. 7 Greenon, noon No. 19 Miami Valley vs. No. 3 Versailles, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 No. 8 Madison vs. Greeneview-Greenon winner, 6 p.m. No. 14 Dayton Christian vs. Miami Valley-Versailles, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m. Winner vs. Fairfield 1, Saturday, Feb. 28 at Springfield HS DIVISION IV Brookville 1 Bracket Saturday, Feb. 15 No. 7 Covington vs. No. 5 Catholic Central, 12:30 p.m. No. 11 Jefferson vs. No. 1 Tri-Village, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 No. 6 YELLOW SPRINGS vs. Covington-Catholic Central winner, 6 p.m. No. 10 E. Dayton Christian vs. Jefferson-Tri-Village winner, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Sectional Final, 6 p.m. Winner vs. Monroe 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Troy HS. Monroe 1 Bracket Saturday, Feb. 15 No. 5 Felicity Franklin vs. No. 6 Southeastern, 11 a.m. No. 12 New Miami vs. No. 1 LEGACY CHRISTIAN, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 No. 7 Middletown Christian vs. Felicity Franklin-Southeastern winner, 6 p.m. No. 8 Cincinnati Christian vs. New Miami-Legacy Christian winner, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Sectional Final, 6 p.m. Winner vs. Brookville 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Troy HS. Monroe 2 Bracket Saturday, Feb. 15 No. 3 CEDARVILLE vs. No. 11 Lockland, 2 p.m. No. 10 Oyler vs.No. 1 Cincinnati Country Day, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 No. 4 Miami Valley Christian vs. Cedarville-Lockland winner, 6 p.m. No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep vs. Oyler-Cinc. Country Day winner, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 Sectional Final, 7:30 p.m. Winner vs. Sidney 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Troy HS.

