Marauders take two from Lane

WILBERFORCE —A game-high effort on the men’s side, and an explosive fourth quarter for the women, earned Central

State University pair of college basketball wins Jan. 20 at the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

Senior guard Harris Brown scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the first half as the Central State Marauders men’s team handled Lane College, 88-79.

With the win, CSU climbs back to .500 with an 8-8 record and improves to 5-4 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Lane falls to 7-10 on the year with a 3-6 conference record.

CSU will next play on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Memphis, Tenn. against SIAC foe Lemoyne-Owen College. The women’s game starts at 6:30 p.m., with the men’s game following at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Central State Lady Marauders beat Lane College, 63-53, on Monday night.

With the win, CSU improves to 6-10 overall with a 4-4 ledger in the SIAC. LC drops to 4-11 on the year with a 3-5 mark in SIAC play.

Trailing by 11 after 30 minutes, CSU exploded for 29 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lane by 22 in the final 10 minutes of play on their way to the win.

Takyra Gilbert scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth to propel her team to victory.

Central State's Harris Brown (3) scored a game-high 27 points in the Marauder men's win Jan. 20 over visiting Lane College. CSU's Takyra Gilbert scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter of the Marauders' win over Lane College, Jan. 20 in Wilberforce.

Story and photos courtesy of Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com .

