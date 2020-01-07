Sports Digest

Golden Eagles edge Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Bellbrook outscored host Wilmington 26-19 in the final quarter of play to earn a 49-48 road win, Jan. 6. Dreann Pryce and Bailey Zerby both scored 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles, while Kayla Paul was next with nine. Bellbrook plays again on Thursday at Franklin.

Greeneview wins over Madison

MIDDLETOWN — Rachel Strickle scored 14 points, Sylvie Sonneman added 13, and Ellie Snyder scored 10 to lead the Greeneview Rams girls varsity basketball team to a 45-29 win over Middletown Madison on Jan. 6. The Rams (4-7) will play at Mechanicsburg on Thursday.

In the reserve game, Madyson Ackerman led Greeneview (9-2) with 18 points in a 38-28 win over Madison.

MS teams split with West Liberty-Salem

JAMESTOWN —

The Greeneview seventh and eighth grade boys teams each defeated West Liberty-Salem in recent contests, while the seventh and eighth grade girls teams lost.

Alex Horney led the seventh grade Ram boys with 16 points, but WLS nearly won the game when a full-court shot at the buzzer hit the backboard and bounced off the rim. Ian Rinehart score 18 points, Chase Allen added 17 and the eighth grade boys won 48-40.

WLS claimed a 17-15 win in the girls seventh grade matchup. Elyse Waggoner led the Rams with eight points. In the eighth grade contest, Kinley Saunders scored seven as the Rams fell by a 39-14 count.

Ram bowlers beat Valley View

WILMINGTON — Braedan Brennaman turned in a team-high 200-166 — 366 series in leading Greeneview (9-4) to a close 2,254 to 2,220 boys varsity win over Germantown Valley View. The Ram varsity girls team (6-5) had a bit more breathing room in their 1,847 to 1,589 win. Anna Willingham led the girls contingent with a 151-164 — 315 series.

Rams cheer camp starts Jan. 8

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the school website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Reds Caravan to hit Dayton Jan. 18

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced the dates and locations of the public stops for the 2020 Reds Caravan, presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

The annual Caravan will bring its North Tour to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds front office staff, and mascots. At each of the stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

Among the participants expected for the 2020 Caravan are Aristides Aquino, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Castillo, Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims and Josh VanMeter plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.

Reds farm system team members on the Caravan will include prospects Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook, and José Garcia.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

