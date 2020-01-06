Sports Digest

Beavers win over Lebanon

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek outscored the Lebanon Warriors 12-4 in the final period of play to claim a 40-32 girls high school basketball win Monday, Jan. 6. No individual scoring was reported by the Beavers. Kendall Folley led Lebanon with a 13-point effort. Beavercreek has now won four straight games, and five of their last six. They’re now 7-5 overall, and 3-3 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play. Beavercreek plays at Miamisburg next, at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 8.

Bucs best Bellbrook

XENIA — Dylan Hoosier scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Xenia Buccaneers boys to a 55-48 win over Bellbrook on Jan. 4. Zack Gaither and Shawn Thigpen each scored eight points for Xenia. Bellbrook’s Ryan Chew scored 16 for the Golden Eagles (5-4), and teammate Gabe Pavlak finished with 12. Bellbrook plays at Brookville next at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, while Xenia (2-8) is at Vandalia Butler at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Patriots pummel Urbana

URBANA — The Carroll defense limited host Urbana to seven points or less in the first three quarters of play in an eventual 57-27 Patriots road win Jan. 4. Jaden Dahm scored a team-best 16 points, Maro Egodotaye had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 11 points, and Sam Severt scored 10 points in the Carroll win. The Patriots (6-3) get back into Greater Catholic League Co-Ed play on Tuesday, Jan. 7 with a 7:30 p.m. contest at Dayton Chaminade Julienne.

Piqua wins over Fairborn

PIQUA — Tylah Yeomans scored 27 points for Piqua in a Jan. 4 55-44 win over visiting Fairborn. No individual statistics were provided by Fairborn. The two varsity girls basketball teams were tied up 21-all at halftime, but the host Indians outscored the Skyhawks by a 19-11 margin in the third quarter. Fairborn (2-9 overall, 2-6 Miami Valley League Valley Division) will host county and league foe Xenia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Baker Middle School gym. Piqua is now 8-3 overall, 5-3 in the MVL’s Miami Division.

Bulldogs defeat Polar Bears

DAYTON — Angie Smith scored 16 points, Aaliyah Longshaw scored 10, Corinne Totty finished with eight points, while Haneefah Jones and Annlyn Foster scored five each in Yellow Springs’ 44-28 girls varsity high school basketball win over host Northridge, Jan. 4. Yellow Springs entered Monday’s contest at Troy Christian with a 9-2 overall mark, 4-2 in Metro Buckeye League play. The Bulldogs next play at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 9, when they’ll host Jefferson Township.

Knights knock Miami Valley

KETTERING — Emma Hess (26 points), Margaret Kensinger (16 pints and 12 rebounds) and Kathleen Ahner (11 points, seven steals), and Maddy Combs (nine assists, eight rebounds) led the way as Legacy Christian Academy claimed a 65-17 Metro Buckeye League girls varsity basketball win over host Miami Valley School on Jan. 4. The Knights scored 18 points in each of the first three quarters of play to amass a convincing 54-15 lead at that point. LCA (6-3 overall, 5-1 in the MBL) played at Middletown Christian on Monday. They’ll host the same Miami Valley bunch for their next game, a 7:30 p.m contest on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Trojans claim OT win

CINCINNATI — Host Roger Bacon outscored the Carroll Patriots 11-9 in overtime to claim a 74-72 win in a battle of Greater Catholic League Co-Ed contenders. Carroll’s Megan Leraas led all scorers with 27 points to go with nine rebounds, Ava Lickliter added 19 points and Sarah Ochs finished with 14. Clarissa Craig led the Trojans with 23 points. Roger Bacon is tied atop the GCLC with Purcell Marian at 7-1. Carroll is in second at 5-2, with losses to the two leaders. The Patriots hosted Northmont in a nonleague contest on Monday, then they’ll host Middletown Fenwick at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 8.

Rams offering youth cheerleading camp

JAMESTOWN — Ever thought about performing with the Greeneview High School cheerleaders at a varsity boys basketball game? Now is your chance. There will be a youth camp (for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade) on Jan 8, 9, and 11 and then halftime performance on Jan 11 during halftime of the varsity game at the High School. Camp form is available on the website under Resources. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt if signed up by Jan 8.

Dragons hosting Nitro Circus

DAYTON — Tickets for the May 15 Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour are now on sale at the following locations:

• Online at daytondragons.com

• By phone at the Dragons Box office at 937-228-2287; or at Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

• In person at any Miami Valley area Kroger store’s Ticketmaster outlet location.

The “You Got This” Tour will feature a highly decorated roster of top international athletes who together hold over 25 X Games medals combined. Leading the charge is the multi-talented Ryan Williams, who earlier this year completed an unprecedented X Games trifecta after taking three consecutive BMX Big Air golds, the first athlete ever to do so.

Jarryd McNeil, a 15-time X Games medalist, eight-time gold medalist Adam Jones, four-time gold medalist Vicki Golden and X Games veteran Beau Bamburg are scheduled to perform, along with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming and BMX rider Kurtis Downs, among others.

The appearance on May 15 will mark the first-ever performance in Dayton for Nitro Circus.

Reds Caravan to hit Dayton Jan. 18

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced the dates and locations of the public stops for the 2020 Reds Caravan, presented by the Cincinnati USA Regional Tourism Network.

The annual Caravan will bring its North Tour to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds front office staff, and mascots. At each of the stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

Among the participants expected for the 2020 Caravan are Aristides Aquino, Tucker Barnhart, Luis Castillo, Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims and Josh VanMeter plus manager David Bell and 2020 Reds Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brennaman.

Representing the Reds farm system on the Caravan will include prospects Jonathan India, Michael Siani, Narciso Crook & José Garcia.

The full list of attendees for each tour group and times of the stops will be announced in early January.

Race tickets now on sale at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON — Tickets are now on sale for five major motorsports events to be held at the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during the 2020 racing season.

Fans can see all the on track action, plus gain access to club weekends not open to the general public, with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass at the $360 advance price. The regular price is $395 starting March 3. Included with the all access pass are all event general admission tickets and grandstand seating, infield parking, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. A Paddock Pass for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is also provided. See midohio.com for a summary of all the exclusive benefits of a 2020 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass.

Now through March 2, fans who buy during the advance purchase window get rewarded with savings of up to $20 on most event tickets. Also, Weekend Motorhome and Tent Camping are available at $20 off regular prices currently. Tickets can be ordered online at midohio.com or 419-884-4000 weekdays during business hours.

GABP Clubhouse tours available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering off-season clubhouse tours of Great American Ball Park. The two-hour Major League Clubhouse Tours include the Reds and visitor’s clubhouses, visitor’s dugout and more exclusive areas.

Tours are available each Saturday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. The tours run weekly until March 14, 2020. The Clubhouse Tour also includes admission to the newly-renovated Reds Museum. Space is limited and tours often sell out in advance. Private or small group tours are also available. Please go to redsmuseum.org or call 513-765-7923 for more information.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

