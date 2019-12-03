Sports Digest

Seven area players named to All-Ohio teams

GREENE COUNTY — Area high school football athletes from Xenia, Fairborn, Carroll and Bellbrook were selected to their respective All-Ohio teams on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Xenia Buccaneer offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt was selected to the Division II All-Ohio first team, and Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year Hunter Warner of Fairborn was named to the Division II All-Ohio first team on Defense. Buccaneer running back Kevin Johnson was selected to the All-Ohio Offensive third team.

Bellbrook linebacker Ben Borszcz was named to the D-III Defensive second team, Golden Eagles teammate Taylor Jordan was a third-team All-Ohio selection at defensive lineman and Carroll wideout Donovan LaJeunesse was named to the third-team All-Ohio offense.

All seven area standouts were named to their respective Southwest District first teams last month.

Bellbrook sinks Dunbar

BELLBROOK — Host Bellbrook jumped out to a 25-7 first-quarter lead, then rolled to a 71-40 girls high school basketball win Monday over Dayton Dunbar. Bailey Zerby led the Golden Eagles with 17 points, and Dreann Pryce finished with 10 points in the win. Bellbrook (4-0, 1-0 SWBL Southwestern) will return to Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern Division action on Saturday, when they’ll host Franklin for a 1:15 p.m. afternoon game.

Relatives of XHS 1921 team sought

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking any relatives of the school’s 1921 undefeated football team. The committee plans on inducting the team among its 2019 class of inductees. The 1921 team finished the season at 9-0 and recorded eight shutouts, outscoring their opponents 222-7.

The early press coverage of the team mentioned most players by their last names only. Here’s an alphabetical listing of team members that the committee has on hand (first names, if available in parentheses):

Ballentyne (Bob); Botorff; Boxwell; Chandler; Cowan (Carl); Currie (Arthur); Currie (Don); David; Douthett; Edwards; Ferguson; Flax; Fuller; Harbison; Hendrickson; Humble; Keller (G.); Lane; Lawrence (Purdom); Lonnes (“Doc”); Mendenhall, Manager; McCallister, (Marcus), team captain; McCallister (N.); Peller (K.); Randall (Tad); Reutinger (Eddie); Robinson; Seaman; Smith; Smith; Terrell, Assistant Manager; Yeakley (Robert). The team was coached by Jerry L. Katherman.

Player relatives are urged to contact the committee at 937-372-5417.

