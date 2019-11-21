Area players named to All-District football teams

MASON — Seventeen high school football players from the Greene County area were recognized on the 2019 All-Southwest District football teams this season, including the Division II Defensive Player of the Year.

Fairborn linebacker/running back Hunter Warner was named the D-II Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot junior recorded 131 tackles (57 solo), with two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the Skyhawks.

Warner also rushed for 1,044 yards for Fairborn on 167 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns.

Of the 15 players named to their respective teams, 10 area players received first-team recognition.

Warner was the area’s lone Division II defensive standout. He was joined by Xenia running back Kevin Johnson and Xenia offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt on the D-II All-Southwest District offensive first team.

Four area players were named to the Division III first team. Carroll’s Donovan LaJeunesse was named to the squad as a wide receiver while Bellbrook offensive lineman Caden Barr, defensive lineman Taylor Jordan, and linebacker Ben Borszcz were also first-teamers.

There were no local teams in Division IV or V.

A trio of Greeneview Rams were named first-team picks in Division VI, all on defense. Nick Wolfe (defensive lineman), Clay Payton (linebacker) and Michael Hanson (punter) were each selected.

Among second team choices, Beavercreek punter Nick Brown is on the Division I second team.

Three Xenia athletes — offensive lineman Eric Wilson, linebacker Devin Hall, and defensive back Chris Jones — were named to the D-II second team.

Three area athletes received Honorable Mention recognition in their respective divisions as well. They were: Beavercreek’s Seth Owens (Division I OL/LB); Xenia running back Andrew Pollender (Division II); and Greeneview’s Ian Henry (D-VI, OL/DL).

The 2019 All-Southwest District football teams were selected by a group of area sports journalists representing several Southwest Ohio media outlets.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For a complete list of the All-Southwest District selections, please go to xeniagazette.com/sports.

