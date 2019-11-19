Area players named to preseason basketball lists

GREENE COUNTY — Several Greene County area girls high school basketball players received preseason recognition Nov. 17 by The Dabbelt Report, including one preseason Player of the Year and a member of the Dayton Dream Team list of the top-10 area players.

Greeneview senior Sylvie Sonneman was chosen by The Dabbelt Report as the Miami Valley area’s Division III Preseason Player of the Year, while Legacy Christian junior Emma Hess was named to the Dabbelt Dream Team.

Sonneman led the Rams in scoring in 2018-‘19 with a 15.2 points-per-game average, which was second in the Ohio Heritage Conference. She also finished in the OHC’s top five for field goal percentage with 46.3 percent (112 of 242) of her shots from the floor converted.

Hess was the Knights’ top scorer at a 15.9 points per game clip, second last season in the Metro Buckeye Conference. She led the MBC in field goal percentage shooting 46.7 percent (151 of 340).

Joining Hess from the Legacy Christian team was Kathleen Ahner, a junior who was named to the Dabbelt Miami Valley Super 60 list of players from arou9nd the area.

Area squad Carroll was the other team to place two players on the Super 60 team. Seniors Allie Stefanek and Julia Keller were both named to the squad.

Yellow Springs’ Angie Smith was the area’s other standout listed in the Super 60. Smith is the lone sophomore from the Greene County area named to the Super 60.

Beavercreek’s Anna Landing, a junior, was named to the Super 60 team as well.

After 15 years of presenting the Dayton Top 100 list, The Dabbelt Report expanded the list to 125 Miami Valley region players this season.

Joining the above-mentioned standouts on the Top 125 list were Fairborn senior Jodee Austin, Bellbrook senior Brooklyn Hall, Carroll juniors Megan Leraas and Ava Lickliter, Fairborn sophomore Natalie Oktavec, Bellbrook senior Gigi Painter, Beavercreek sophomore Maci Rhoades, and Bellbrook junior Bailey Zerby.

Seven area players were selected to the Dabbelt Honorable Mention-Rising Stars list. They are: Ellie Coe, a junior at Cedarville; Maddy Combs, a senior at Legacy Christian; Bellbrook junior Kendall Knisely; Carroll sophomore Sarah Ochs; Bellbrook senior Kayla Paul; Fairborn senior Khala Powell; and Greeneview sophomore Rachel Strickle.

Locally, the girls high school basketball season will get underway on Friday, Nov. 22. Waynesville will be Greeneview’s opponent in Jamestown, while Beavercreek will play at Bellbrook that same night.