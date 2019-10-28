CSU upsets Miles

WILBERFORCE — Freshman Joshua Nunes kicked a 34-yard field goal with 27 seconds left to play to give the host Central State University Marauders a 15-13 upset win over Miles College, at CSU’s McPherson Stadium.

Miles is the defending Southern Intercollege Athletic Conference champions. The Golden Bears fall to 6-2 overall, 3-1 in SIAC play, while Central State is now 3-5 overall, 2-2 SIAC.

CSU had reached Miles’ 10-yard line, but a sack by the Golden Bears’ Jaylun Thomas put the ball on the Miles 17-yard line with 27 seconds remaining in the game and the Marauders behind 13-12.

Nunes said a lot of repetition in practice paid off on the game winning field goal.

“Every week, we try to simulate those moments. As a kicker, it is all repetition and being consistent. When I kicked it and watched it in the air, I knew it was going in,” Nunes said.

According to senior center Darius Thomas, CSU coach Cedric Pearl had been using the week to fine tune his team for Saturday’s expected rainy and muddy conditions.

“This win means a lot for us as seniors. We have never beaten them and the games really have not been that competitive, so to get the win today means the world. Coach Pearl prepared us all week for the conditions today. We focused on ball handling and security throughout the week and it paid off today,” he said.

Thomas took a direct snap for a 12-yard run on a fourth-down play to help keep the game winning drive alive.

Saturday’s upset win was CSU’s first over Miles since 2013. The Marauders are now 2-5 all-time against the Golden Bears.

Central State will hit the road for its next game. The Marauders head to Jackson, Tenn. to play SIAC foe Lane College for a 2 p.m. contest.

Players surround placekicker Joshua Nunes (48) after the freshman hit the game winning field goal, Oct. 26 in a 15-13 Central State win over visiting Miles College. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_Nunes_Celebration_PS.jpg Players surround placekicker Joshua Nunes (48) after the freshman hit the game winning field goal, Oct. 26 in a 15-13 Central State win over visiting Miles College. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_CSUlogo_PS.jpg

Information provided by Central State University Athletics (maraudersports.com).

