Sports Digest

Carroll repeats as GCLC champions

MIDDLETOWN — The Carroll High School boys and girls cross country teams both claimed Greater Catholic League Co-Ed titles, Oct. 12 at the league championship cross country meet, held at Fenwick High School. Carroll boys won for the ninth year in a row and 13th out of the last 14 years. Carroll girls won for the second year in a row to complete the sweep for the Patriots. Coach John Agnew of Carroll was named Coach of the Year on both the Boys and Girls side.

Kevin Agnew won the boys race in a course-record time of 15:51.97, to earn Runner of the Year honors, and teammate Grant Arnold placed second, while Michael Osgood and Andrew Connair placed sixth and seventh respectively.

Hamilton Badin’s Maura Matthew won the girls event. Carroll’s top female runners were Meghan Schrand (fourth) and Sarah Ochs (sixth).

Saffold has big day in CSU loss

WILBERFORCE — Central State running back Terraris Saffold finished with a career-high 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns but it was not enough as Fort Valley State came back from an early 14-3 deficit to cruise to a 77-34 win, Oct. 12 at McPherson Memorial Stadium

With the victory, FVSU improves to 4-2 overall with a 2-0 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. CSU drops to 2-4 on the season with a 1-1 record in the conference.

CSU honored its Hall of Fame inductees at halftime. Inductees included Jeff Franklin, Charles Hope, Arthur Hunter, Josh Ruga, Audrea Sterling, the 1994 men’s track team and the 1994 women’s track team.

CSU also recognized Marauder Hall of Famers Henderson Mosley (Quarterback from 1990-1994) and longtime Public Relations Director Ed Chamness. Both individuals passed away earlier this year.

The Marauders will continue conference play on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Tuskegee University.

Basketball officials classes forming

FAIRBORN — Southwest Ohio Basketball Officials training classes are now forming, for a series of Sunday courses from Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. Classes will take place from 1-5 p.m. each Sunday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Class registration fee is $115.

To register, go online to: officials.myohsaa.org/register. Create a MyOHSAA portal account, then search for SW-Ohio Basketball Officials Training. The course will be conducted by Rob Cowles (937-360-5071, robert.cowles63@gmail.com) and Hanna Keller (567-712-0646, hkeller13@hotmail.com).

Greeneview hosting Bowling meeting

JAMESTOWN — There will be a meeting for Greeneview High School boys and girls interested in bowling this winter, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16 in the High School Auditeria. This meeting is for potential bowlers and their parents.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

